Pope Leo XIV meets three royals in white at inaugural mass: What is le privilège du blanc and why only seven women have?

Princess Charlene of Monaco, Queen Letizia of Spain, and Queen Mathilde of Belgium were part of the royal delegation that greeted Pope Leo XIV in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, shortly after his landmark inauguration Mass. Their presence added a touch of regal elegance to the occasion, marking a significant moment in the start of the new papacy. The trio made a striking appearance in traditional all-white attire, a rare privilege granted to a select few Catholic royals. Princess Charlene, Queen Letizia, and Queen Mathilde met Pope Leo XIV in St. Peter's Square after his inauguration mass. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)(AFP)

Three of the seven ‘privileged’ royals meet Pope Leo in white

Princess Charlene, Queen Letizia, and Queen Mathilde are among just seven women in the world granted le privilège du blanc—the rare right to wear white in the Pope’s presence. Reserved for Catholic queens and princesses, this tradition applies only to select Vatican occasions like canonisations, private audiences, and papal masses. Typically, women are required to wear black attire with a high collar, long sleeves, and a black mantilla when meeting the Pope, as reported by the Daily Mail.

According to Town & Country, only seven women in the world currently hold the privilège du blanc, the rare papal honour allowing them to wear white in the presence of the Pope. These include Princess Charlene of Monaco; Queen Sofía and Queen Letizia of Spain; Queen Paola and Queen Mathilde of Belgium; Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg; and Princess Marina of Naples.

Meanwhile, King Charles represented Britain as he witnessed the beginning of the new papacy. Along with the royals came the world leaders such as US Vice President JD Vance and France's Prime Minister Francois Bayrou.

Other Royals in attendance at inaugural mass

At the historic event, Prince Albert of Monaco, 67, looked sharp in a navy suit as he arrived alongside Princess Charlene. King Felipe of Spain, 57, walked arm-in-arm with Queen Letizia, who turned heads in a chic white dress and matching accessories. Adding to the regal presence, King Philippe of Belgium, 65, accompanied Queen Mathilde, 52, who was seen warmly greeting the Spanish royals before the Mass began. Following the ceremony in St. Peter’s Square, the royal guests were received by Pope Leo XIV.