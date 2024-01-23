Immigration leaves inflation behind as the top US voter concern, Biden made it ‘worse’ - Poll

In a recent Harvard CAPS-Harris poll, immigration has surged ahead as the top concern for voters, with 35% of respondents ranking it as their number one issue. This marks a significant increase of 7 points from the previous month, showing a growing unease among Americans. TOPSHOT - This aerial view shows immigrants waiting to be processed at a US Border Patrol transit center after they crossed the border from Mexico in Eagle Pass, Texas, on December 22, 2023. The Republican governor of Texas signed a bill on December 18, 2023 that would allow state police to arrest and deport migrants who cross illegally into the United States from Mexico. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)(AFP)

Inflation, economy and jobs trails behind

Inflation, often a hot-button issue, comes in second place with 32% of voters expressing concern. Despite being a close contender, it falls short of the worries surrounding immigration.

The economy and jobs take the third spot on the list, with 25% of respondents highlighting these as pressing concerns. It reflects the intricate web of issues influencing voter sentiment.

Immigration concerns intensify

The focus on immigration has intensified following the Biden administration's report of a record-breaking 276,000 migrant encounters along the southern US border in December. This revelation has sparked increased attention and concern among voters.

Lawmakers from both sides are actively working to address immigration concerns. A deal in the works could unlock $61 billion in aid for Ukraine, with the condition of bolstered border security and changes to the US immigration system, including asylum laws.

A resounding 68% of voters express the desire for tougher measures to make it harder to enter the country illegally. Notably, half of Democrats (50%) also agree with the need for heightened security.

Perception of worsening border conditions

Despite statistical stability in border encounters since fiscal 2022, a striking 64% of respondents believe that conditions at the border are getting worse. This perception is prevalent across party lines, with 81% of Republicans, 68% of independents, and 45% of Democrats expressing concern.

Impact on Biden's approval

President Biden's approval remains stuck at 42%, a challenging position as he faces a reelection run. The handling of the border crisis has left 46% less likely to vote for him in 2024, while 30% claim it has not affect their vote.

A compelling 77% of voters want the Biden administration to collaborate with Republican lawmakers to enhance border security. This call for bipartisanship underscores the urgency voters feel regarding immigration.

The poll reveals a distinct "America first" mentality, with voters primarily focused on domestic issues like immigration, inflation, and crime. A resounding 82% agree that the US needs a new president, emphasizing the importance voters place on addressing these concerns.