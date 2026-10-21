In 2019, Garry Shandling’s estate left $15.2 million to UCLA, establishing four funds for medical research

Garry Shandling spent much of his career entertaining audiences, but his own experiences with illness also shaped his legacy. In February 2019, UCLA announced that the comedian’s will had left $15.2 million to the David Geffen School of Medicine to support medical research. The bequest established four funds covering three specialized fields and broader medical research. The comedian’s estate left $15.2 million to UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine, creating four funds for endocrine surgery, infectious diseases, pancreatic diseases and broader medical research. The gift reflected Shandling’s experience with hyperparathyroidism and was also honored with a learning studio named after him. (Wikimedia Commons)

Personal involvement in medical research Shandling’s interest in endocrine health was connected to his treatment for hyperparathyroidism at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. The condition occurs when the parathyroid glands produce too much parathyroid hormone, which can cause calcium levels in the blood to rise. His experience gave him a direct understanding of the challenges faced by patients dealing with endocrine disorders.

UCLA reported that Shandling appreciated the doctors who treated him and was concerned about others living with similar conditions. His experience helped shape the focus of part of his bequest, extending support to research that could benefit patients facing comparable health problems.

Dr. Michael Yeh, chief of UCLA’s section of endocrine surgery, and Dr. Howard Reber, a distinguished professor of surgery, remembered Shandling for his intelligence, quick wit and concern for others. Their recollections highlighted a side of the entertainer that extended beyond his television career and reflected his interest in people coping with serious illnesses.

Shandling died in March 2016, nearly three years before UCLA announced the bequest. His estate directed the gift toward several areas of medicine rather than limiting it to the specialty associated with his own treatment. The resulting funds reflected both his connection to endocrine care and a broader commitment to medical research.