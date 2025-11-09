Indian-origin govt employee in Illinois asked about Mamdani by ‘masked’ agents; guv ‘appalled’: Report

An Indian-origin employee with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) was reportedly questioned over his immigration status and his awareness of New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, a Democrat leader. File image of New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani (AP)

Slamming the Donald Trump-led US administration for its anti-immigration stance, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker called the incident an example of President Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem “continuing to question US citizens apparently based on the color of their skin.”

Also read: Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Andaman and Nicobar Islands

According to a report by the Chicago Sun-Times, the employee was stopped and questioned by masked anti-immigration agents while working on the Busse Highway resurfacing project.

Illinois governor condemns incident

Pritzker’s office said that three masked agents questioned the IDOT employee about his immigration status, asked whether he had traveled to New York, and if he was “aware” of the mayor-elect in New York City before leaving.

Also read: ‘Even Hindu dharma not registered’: Bhagwat on RSS legal status and tax exemption, cites bans to claim ‘recognition’

“I am appalled they would stop and question a state employee working hard on the job to help improve our state’s roads and infrastructure,” Pritzker said. “Our state employees should be able to go to work and do their jobs without masked agents targeting them for no legitimate reason.”

Also read: Bengaluru molestation horror: Rapido driver arrested for harassing woman passenger

However, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has denied allegations that agents from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) were involved in the interrogation of the IDOT worker.

Immigration raids in Illinois

Federal agents on Saturday conducted raids in Illinois triggering protests in some parts of Chicago. Reuters reported that police detained a man during an argument with residents during the immigration raid. During the raids, a man also fired shots at US Border Patrol agents, the Department of Homeland Security said. The suspect who driving black jeep is still on the run. DHS said "agitators" threw a paint can and bricks at Border Patrol vehicles on Saturday during operations.

"Over the past two months, we’ve seen an increase in assaults and obstruction targeting federal law enforcement," DHS said in a statement.