Indian origin techies share heartfelt stories of Ratan Tata's kindness, ‘he paid for my US flight ticket and rent’

Ratan Tata touched many lives through his philanthropy and kindness. As people pay tribute to this Indian business titan, countless stories have emerged, each highlighting the difference he made in the lives of those he met. Arnav Sahu shared image of him meeting Ratan Tata at Cornell University

Arnav Sahu, an Indian techie living in the United States, shared a heartfelt tribute, explaining how his journey abroad became possible thanks to Tata's generosity.

For Arnav, and many like him, Ratan Tata was a godfather. Arnav’s journey from India to the United States was a dream that seemed impossible at one point. Yet, thanks to Tata's scholarship, he found his footing in a new country, equipped with the tools he needed to succeed.

He posted on social media, "This is a really sad moment for me. Ratan Tata's scholarship program allowed me to come to the US. He even paid for my flight ticket, laptop, books, and rent. Many of us wouldn't be here without him. One of the most important philanthropists of all time. RIP."

A user beautifully summed emotions, "BKS, one of the greatest yogis ever, said…"May my ending be your beginning."

Tata's journey may have ended but before that he did create many beginnings for others.

Also Read: Ratan Tata Death LIVE Coverage

When Ratan Tata waited for a boy to get a picture

Another Indian American, Rohit Mittal, who had a brief yet unforgettable encounter with Ratan Tata, shared another side of the man. In 2012, Rohit volunteered for The Rockefeller Foundation, where Tata was the guest of honour at a prestigious charity event.

Rohit recounts, "His security detail was escorting him through the crowd of world leaders. He was clearly swamped—everyone wanted to talk to him.

I made my way to him and asked him for a photo. He was in a rush, so he said, 'Meet me after the event and we'll take a photo.'

Rohit thought he may have missed an opportunity, as Tata just left as soon as the event was over. When the event ended and he was on his way out, he saw me waiting on the side, flagged me, and said, 'You wanted that photo? Come with me.'

We went outside. He asked one of his security guys to take a photo and then immediately left. I'll always be a fan. Rest in peace."