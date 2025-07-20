Indian-origin doctor in US accused of seeking sexual favours for prescriptions, medical fraud: What probe found

An Indian-origin doctor in the US has been charged with serious medical fraud, illegal distribution of opioids, and soliciting sexual favours from patients in exchange for prescriptions. Indian-origin doctor Ritesh Kalra has been charged in New Jersey for allegedly prescribing opioids in exchange for sexual favors and committing healthcare fraud.(Representative image/Pixabay)

The 51-year-old internist, identified as Ritesh Kalra from Secaucus, New Jersey, was placed under home incarceration after a US court hearing.

According to the US attorney’s office, Kalra operated what prosecutors called a “pill mill” out of his Fair Lawn clinic, where he allegedly prescribed powerful opioids such as oxycodone without medical justification. He now faces five federal charges—three for illegal drug distribution and two for health care fraud.

Sex for drugs: Multiple patients allege abuse

Prosecutors claim Kalra used his medical license not for healing, but to prey on vulnerable patients struggling with addiction. Court documents allege that between January 2019 and February 2025, Kalra issued over 31,000 oxycodone prescriptions, with some days seeing more than 50 scripts written.

“Physicians hold a position of profound responsibility—but as alleged, Dr Kalra used that position to fuel addiction, exploit vulnerable patients for sex, and defraud New Jersey’s public healthcare program,” said attorney Alina Habba.

“By allegedly exchanging prescriptions for sexual favors and billing Medicaid for ghost appointments, he not only violated the law but endangered lives,” she added.

Former clinic employees and patients have given disturbing accounts of Kalra's conduct. Multiple women reported that Kalra demanded oral sex and other sexual favors in return for opioid prescriptions. One woman claimed she was sexually assaulted on multiple occasions, including being forced into “anal sex during clinical visits.”

Medical license suspended, practice ordered to shut down

Kalra made his initial appearance in federal court before US magistrate judge André M Espinosa and was released on home arrest with an unsecured $100,000 bond. He has been barred from practicing medicine or prescribing medications, and must shut down his medical clinic while legal proceedings continue.

Investigators also discovered that Kalra continued to issue prescriptions to an incarcerated patient at Essex County Correctional Facility, despite no medical contact.

Billing fraud and falsified records

In addition to sexual exploitation and drug abuse, the Indian-origin doctor is also accused of defrauding New Jersey Medicaid by billing for in-person consultations that never took place.

His electronic records allegedly included fabricated progress notes with identical content across patient files and no vital signs recorded.

“When we seek medical advice and treatment from doctors, we have to assume they have our best interests in mind,” said FBI special agent in charge Stefanie Roddy. Kalra used patients for his “sexual gratification” and, in the process, “defrauded” the state of New Jersey, Roddy added.

If convicted, Kalra faces up to 20 years in prison for each count of illegal drug distribution, and up to 10 years for each count of health care fraud. Fines could reach up to $1 million per drug charge, and $250,000 or more per fraud charge.