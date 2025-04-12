Indian-origin politician among 39 charged in mafia-linked gambling case in US

An Indian-origin politician in the United States has been charged for being associated with a gambling and money laundering racket, along with members and other associates of Lucchese Crime Family, an Italian-American mafia group in the US. Anand Shah is a council member of Prospect Park in New Jersey and also a local business owner.(FaceBook/Councilman Anand Shah)

According to the office of Matthew Platkin, Attorney General of the New Jersey state, Anand Shah is one of the 39 people charged for racketeering, gambling, money laundering, and other offenses.

Anand Shah is a council member of Prospect Park in New Jersey and also a local business owner. According to Platkin, Shah was allegedly managing illegal poker games and an online sportsbook in association with the Lucchese Crime Family.

“The investigation uncovered additional poker clubs, the involvement of dozens of individuals alleged to have hosted poker games and worked at the poker clubs, and managed bettors on an illegal online sportsbook,” read the statement by Platkin’s office.

Apart from Shah, one more Indian-origin man from Florida, identified as Samir S Nadkarni, 48, has been charged for being involved in gambling activities.

$3 million criminal proceeds

A two-year investigation into the gambling ring revealed that over $3 million were made in suspected “criminal proceeds”, which were concealed by multiple shell corporations and functioning businesses, according to the law enforcement.

As many as 12 locations were searched on April 9, including four poker clubs, a business in Paterson and seven residences, which were either hiding poker games and gambling machines and involved in the activities in some way.

Among the 39 people charged, four are suspected to be members of the Lucchese Crime Family - including George Zappola, Joseph Perna, John Perna, and Wayne Cross. They all have been charged with first-degree racketeering and second-degree conspiracy to promote gambling and money laundering, among other crimes.

‘Reality isn’t romantic’

Gambling has long been used as a recurring tool in cinema and several television shows. Referring to that, Matthew Platkin said that the reality is far from the “romanticised” versions of organised crimes.

“Romanticized versions of organized crime have been the subject of countless movies and television shows, often set right here in the Garden State,” he said.

“But the reality isn’t romantic or cinematic. It’s about breaking the laws the rest of us follow and, ultimately, it’s about money, control, and the threat of violence.”

According to the Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police, such criminal activities pose a serious threat to communities. “Criminal enterprises like this pose a serious threat to the safety and well-being of our communities, driving illegal gambling, money laundering, and racketeering operations that value profit over people,” Colonel Patrick J Callahan said.

“Thanks to our detectives’ tireless work and unwavering commitment, this operation was successfully dismantled — sending a strong message that we will not tolerate this kind of criminal activity in New Jersey.”