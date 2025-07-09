Indian-origin Sabih Khan named Apple COO; Tim Cook says he ‘leads with his heart’

Indian-origin executive Sabih Khan was on Tuesday named as Apple’s new Chief Operating Officer, succeeding Jeff Williams in what the company described as a long-planned succession. Indian-origin executive Sabih Khan named Apple COO after three decades at the company. (Apple )

Khan, a 30-year veteran at Apple, currently serves as senior vice president of operations and will assume his new role later this month. He oversees the company’s global supply chain, supplier responsibility programmes, and operations teams.

Born in 1966 in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, Khan moved with his family to Singapore during his school years before relocating to the United States. He earned dual bachelor’s degrees in economics and mechanical engineering from Tufts University, followed by a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI).

Khan joined Apple’s procurement team in 1995 after working at GE Plastics as an applications development engineer and key account technical leader. Over the years, he has played a critical role in delivering Apple’s most innovative products to market and shaping the company’s global operational strategy.

Williams, the outgoing COO, will continue to report to CEO Tim Cook and will remain in charge of the design team and Apple Watch until his retirement later this year. After his departure, the design team will report directly to Cook.

“Jeff and I have worked alongside each other for as long as I can remember, and Apple wouldn’t be what it is without him. He’s helped to create one of the most respected global supply chains in the world; launched Apple Watch and overseen its development; architected Apple’s health strategy; and led our world-class team of designers with great wisdom, heart, and dedication,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, in a statement.

Tim Cook praises Sabih Khan as Apple’s supply chain architect

He also praised Sabih Khan as a key architect of Apple’s supply chain, highlighting his role in driving advanced manufacturing technologies, expanding US manufacturing, and enhancing Apple’s agility amid global challenges.

Cook also added that Khan’s leadership in environmental sustainability has contributed to a more than 60 per cent reduction in Apple’s carbon footprint.

“Sabih is a brilliant strategist who has been one of the central architects of Apple’s supply chain. While overseeing Apple’s supply chain, he has helped pioneer new technologies in advanced manufacturing, overseen the expansion of Apple’s manufacturing footprint in the United States, and helped ensure that Apple can be nimble in response to global challenges,” Tim Cook said.

“He has advanced our ambitious efforts in environmental sustainability, helping reduce Apple’s carbon footprint by more than 60 percent. Above all, Sabih leads with his heart and his values, and I know he will make an exceptional chief operating officer,” he added.