Internet supports Asian American boy rejected by top US unis, later accepted by Google

A teenager from Palo Alto, who despite scoring 1590 out of 1600 on the SAT was rejected from 16 universities in the United States, recently received a job offer from Google. 18-year-old Stanley Zhong, a graduate of Gunn High School, California, earned a near 4.0 GPA. He started his own e-signing startup called RabbitSign in his sophomore year. Upon graduating, the brilliant teen applied to 18 universities in total, only to be turned down by almost all of them. Zhong revealed that following the rejections, Google offered him a full-time software engineering role. Stanley Zhong was hired by Google(X, formerly Twitter)

Zhong's story gained limelight after a witness testifying at the White House Committee on Education and the Workforce hearing in Congress, mentioned him during the discussion on affirmative action in colleges. The goal of this hearing was to consider the impact on students of different races caused by the Supreme Court's decision to ban affirmative action in college admissions, per ABC7. His story left a profound impact on people across the world as many social media users voiced their opinions in Zhong's support.

Netizens support Stanley Zhong

After Zhong's story made headlines, netizens flocked to social media platforms to express their thoughts on the matter. One X (formerly Twitter) user said, “Schools are businesses - they know that if you have high scores that you’re likely to go elsewhere so they don’t even want to give you a spot because you’ll WASTE IT.”

Another user said, “Colleges are fast becoming IRRELEVANT!! (And no wonder considering Harvard’s latest & greatest).”

One more X user noted, “Being an Asian male in the US is tough. You get zero Tinder matches. You get randomly beaten up or shot. Media portrays you as a nerdy loser or a stereotypical Kung-Fu guy. And you grind like an animal in school but still get rejected by top unis because they think your haircut is a bad fit for them.”

