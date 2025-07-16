Search
Invest 93L path live tracker: Will Florida’s Jacksonville, Fort Myers, Miami, Orlando, Tampa be affected? Know details

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 16, 2025 03:11 AM IST

The area of low pressure was just offshore the coast of Florida on July 15 and was becoming better organised, forecasters said. 

Invest 93L is being actively tracked by the National Hurricane Centre and has a good chance of turning into a tropical depression soon, the Florida Times-Union reported. 

Meteorologist Dylan Federico shared that Invest 93L has already made landfall near St. Augustine in the Florida Peninsula. “Current WNW motion would send it into the Florida Panhandle. Its centre will need to reform further south in the Gulf to have a chance of strengthening later this week,” he said on X (formerly Twitter). 

Eric Webb, another meteorologist, shared that Invest 93L is getting “better organised after going over the FL Peninsula & is likely a tropical depression already.” Its "low-level centre has started to jog more westerly to even west-southwesterly compared to this morning, likely in part due to some downshear "tugging" by the deeper convection to its south, as well as azimuthal advection by the mid-level vortex," he added

Warnings in Jackson

Amid Invest 93L's approach, the National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a flood watch for three counties – Marion, Inland Flagler and Putnam. The NWS noted that Invest 93L is moving across north-central FL.

Also Read | Heavy rains, flash floods sweep across New Jersey, New York; state of emergency declared

Warnings in Tampa Bay

A flood watch has been issued for most of Tampa Bay, with the NWS saying, “As Invest 93L crossed the state today, we will be seeing widespread showers and storms this afternoon and evening. This has resulted in a flood watch issued for most of our area. We can expect between 1 to 3 inches of rain with isolated highest totals possible.” 

Will Miami and other places be hit?

While there are no active updates or advisories pertaining to Invest 93L in the other areas, NWS Miami shared, “Beautiful satellite imagery indicates that the low-pressure area is moving onto the coast of northeastern Florida. Widespread showers & t-storms across FL, including interior & Gulf portions of South FL.”

