Invest 93L update: Heavy rain, severe storms expected in Florida as potential tropical threat moves across state

Residents in Florida are bracing themselves for heavy rains and a flash flood threat as a large area of disturbed weather off the Southeast coast moved west over the Sunshine State on Tuesday. Having major potential of becoming a tropical depression, the system is infused with tropical moisture, tracking into the Gulf later this week, Fox Weather reported. Florida braces for heavy rain and severe storms as Invest 93L moves over the Gulf

The potential tropical disturbance was designated as 'Invest 93L' by the National Hurricane Center on Monday. This designation is used by the agency to indicate the area which remains under increased scrutiny over the possibility of tropical development.

What to know?

The Palm Coast and other regions in East Coast of Florida were slammed by thunderstorms on Sunday, with more rains expected this week.

Invest 93L is predicted to bring heavy downpour, accompanied by strong storms, to Tampa Bay while moving west over Florida on Tuesday.

On Monday, few areas in the state witnessed multiple inches of rain, with 6–9 inches being recorded south of Plant City, as per FOX 13 meteorologists.

On Invest 93L, the National Hurricane Center stated that chances for development continued to tick up, with a 40% chance in the next seven days.

The area of low pressure was found to be more defined, but rain and thunderstorm activity remained disorganised until Tuesday morning.

Notably, the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season's next named storm will be called Dexter.

This week, the tropical moisture is expected to enhance the intensity of the slow-moving storms over Florida, which means that there were chances of 1–3 inches of rain per hour, as per the FOX Forecast Center.

At least 2-3 inches of rainfall has been predicted over Gulf Coast region of Florida as well as the inland areas through Thursday. In few areas, there are possibilities of rainfall accumulations of 3-5 inches.

Additionally, the Storm Prediction Center earlier issued a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms across Florida.

Meanwhile, heavy rains are possible this week along the Gulf Coast from Alabama to Louisiana, which includes the New Orleans region.

According to News6, the low pressure could move west across Central Florida through Tuesday and will later emerge over the northeastern Gulf by Wednesday, July 16.

FAQs

1. What's the weather forecast for Florida?

As per Fox Weather, at least 2-3 inches of rains are possible along the Gulf Coast along with the several inland areas through Thursday.

2. Are thunderstorms expected in Florida?

The Storm Prediction Center of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on Monday issued a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms in Florida.

3. What are the chances of development for Invest 93L?

Forecasters are watching the system, with National Hurricane Center giving Invest 93L a 40% chance of development in coming days.