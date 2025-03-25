Menu Explore
IPL 2025: Want to buy your favorite team's jersey in the US? Here's some help

ByHT News Desk
Mar 25, 2025 04:14 PM IST

With IPL 2025 starting, the cricket craze is back - and the US is no exception

With IPL 2025 starting, the cricket craze is back - and the US is no exception. American fans are cheering for their favorite teams and watching matches together. As many fans order jerseys online, here is our guide for official merchandise stores and reliable retailers.

Teams of all IPL teams pose for a photograph with trophy (HT_PRINT)
Teams of all IPL teams pose for a photograph with trophy (HT_PRINT)

1. FanCode Shop

- FanCode is the official online merchandise partner for several IPL teams, offering authentic jerseys for teams like Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Delhi Capitals.

2. Best Cricket Store

- Based in the US and Canada, this store specializes in cricket gear and stocks official IPL team jerseys. You can customize your uniform design here.

3. Team Official Websites

- Some IPL teams, like Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians, have official online stores with international shipping options. These are the real deal—straight from the source.

4. eBay (IPL Cricket Shop)

- eBay has sellers like “IPL Cricket Shop” offering a mix of current and past-season IPL jerseys (e.g., Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad).

5. Amazon US

- Amazon has a growing selection of IPL jerseys, especially for popular teams like Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, thanks to third-party sellers.

IPL 2025 schedule (March 22 to April 3)

March 22, 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

March 23, 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

March 23, 2025: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

March 24, 2025: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants

March 25, 2025: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

March 26, 2025: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

March 27, 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants

March 28, 2025: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

March 29, 2025: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

March 30, 2025: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

March 30, 2025: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings

March 31, 2025: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

April 1, 2025: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

April 2, 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

April 3, 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

