IPL 2025: Want to buy your favorite team's jersey in the US? Here's some help
With IPL 2025 starting, the cricket craze is back - and the US is no exception
With IPL 2025 starting, the cricket craze is back - and the US is no exception. American fans are cheering for their favorite teams and watching matches together. As many fans order jerseys online, here is our guide for official merchandise stores and reliable retailers.
1. FanCode Shop
- FanCode is the official online merchandise partner for several IPL teams, offering authentic jerseys for teams like Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Delhi Capitals.
2. Best Cricket Store
- Based in the US and Canada, this store specializes in cricket gear and stocks official IPL team jerseys. You can customize your uniform design here.
3. Team Official Websites
- Some IPL teams, like Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians, have official online stores with international shipping options. These are the real deal—straight from the source.
4. eBay (IPL Cricket Shop)
- eBay has sellers like “IPL Cricket Shop” offering a mix of current and past-season IPL jerseys (e.g., Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad).
5. Amazon US
- Amazon has a growing selection of IPL jerseys, especially for popular teams like Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, thanks to third-party sellers.
IPL 2025 schedule (March 22 to April 3)
March 22, 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
March 23, 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
March 23, 2025: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
March 24, 2025: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants
March 25, 2025: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings
March 26, 2025: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
March 27, 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants
March 28, 2025: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
March 29, 2025: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians
March 30, 2025: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
March 30, 2025: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings
March 31, 2025: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders
April 1, 2025: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings
April 2, 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans
April 3, 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad