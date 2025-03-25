Looking for IPL 2025 watch parties in New York? Here's some help

The Mumbai Indians craze is back in New York. The Nita Ambani-led franchise introduced an MI New York team in the Major League Cricket league in 2023, attracting thousands of fans to cricket stadiums. Now, with the Indian Premier League (IPL) in motion, fans are looking to watch with matches at clubs, bars, and restaurants. Mumbai Indians played Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2025 opener(ANI)

We have a rundown of some of the best ways to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) in New York.

Read More: Sanjiv Goenka enters LSG dressing room with glum faces after animated chat with Rishabh Pant: 'Disappointing result…'

1. Desi bars and restaurants with Willow TV

Many Indian restaurants and Desi-friendly bars in New York subscribe to Willow TV, the go-to channel for cricket in the US, which broadcasts IPL matches live.

2. Cricket fan meetups and watch parties

Fan-organized events are a big part of IPL culture in New York. Check platforms like Meetup or local cricket fan groups for watch parties:

- NYC Cricket Fans Meetup - This group often organizes gatherings at bars or private venues for IPL games.

- Indian Premier League NYC Fan Club - A grassroots community that shares watch party locations on social media. Look for posts on X or Facebook closer to match days.

Read More: Rishabh Pant blames 'luck' for his stumping blunder that cost LSG against DC, left in disbelief after DRS outcome

3. Sports bars with IPL Coverage

Some general sports bars in New York cater to cricket fans during the season.

4. Major League Cricket (MLC) venues and tie-ins

With Major League Cricket gaining traction in the US, some venues and affiliated groups may host IPL watch parties to keep the cricket buzz alive.

Here’s the Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2025 match schedule with no bold letters, based on the data from the Cricbuzz link (https://www.cricbuzz.com/cricket-team/mumbai-indians/62/schedule). The list includes only the opponents and dates as of March 25, 2025.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match schedule

1. Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - March 23, 2025

2. Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans - March 29, 2025

3. Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - March 31, 2025

4. Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - April 7, 2025

5. Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings - April 11, 2025

6. Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - April 17, 2025

7. Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - April 20, 2025

8. Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants - April 27, 2025

9. Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - April 30, 2025

10. Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans - May 6, 2025

11. Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - May 9, 2025

12. Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants - May 11, 2025

13. Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - May 13, 2025

14. Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - May 15, 2025