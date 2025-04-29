Menu Explore
Is Bluesky Down? Worldwide users of X competitor report issues with app and website

ByShweta Kukreti
Apr 29, 2025 05:13 PM IST

Bluesky, which is is frequently referred to as an X alternative, suffered a significant outage on Tuesday morning.

Bluesky, which is is frequently referred to as an X alternative, suffered a significant outage on Tuesday morning. Over 1,000 users reported problems with Downdetector around 6 a.m. ET. 

Bluesky outage seems to be worldwide as users are unable to post updates or load timelines on the platform's website and app.(AFP)
Bluesky outage seems to be worldwide as users are unable to post updates or load timelines on the platform's website and app.(AFP)

Bluesky outage seems to be worldwide as users are unable to post updates or load timelines on the platform's website and app, according to Downdetector. The X competitor has more than 30 million users.

“Website failed to load, seen this happen around midnight (UK) a few weeks ago as well,” one user wrote.

As of now, there is no update from Bluesky regarding the issue, including how long it will take to resolve the issue, because the company is unable to notify users via its own platform and the official status page only states that “some systems down.”

Notably, the site's faced the most recent significant outage a few days ago.

Memes flood on X as netizens complain about Bluesky outage

Meanwhile, several people posted on X about Bluesky outage, with one writing: “Not me reluctantly coming back over here to see if #bluesky was REALLY down?!!!?”

“Welcome to twitter dot com, the #1 platform for your “is Bluesky down?” questioning needs,” another asked on X.

“Bluesky is down so now people can figure out how much more unpopular I am on Twitter,” a third user stated.

