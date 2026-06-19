Is Capital One app down? Thousands report 'rate limit exceeded' error amid outage

Thousands of Capital One customers have reported problems accessing the bank's mobile app and online banking services on Thursday. Users on Downdetector have reported encountering a "rate limit exceeded" error while attempting to log in. Capital One customers have reported login failures, missing account information and "rate limit exceeded" messages on Thursday REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo (REUTERS)

Reports began rising rapidly during the afternoon as users across the United States flagged issues with the Capital One app and website. Customers said the service either failed to load or displayed error messages when they attempted to access their accounts. Several users reported seeing only partial account information after logging in.

As of 4:57 pm, Downdetector reported more than 2000 reports of issues in the app.

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Users report login failures and missing account information Many affected customers said they first noticed problems when attempting to check balances or complete routine banking tasks on the CapitalOne app.

Some users reported being logged into the app but unable to access account details. Others said they received repeated error notifications despite entering correct login credentials.

On Reddit, users described receiving messages stating that Capital One had "hit a snag" while retrieving account information. Others said their credit card and checking accounts disappeared from the app.

(This is a developing story)