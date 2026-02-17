‘Is he in the Epstein files?’: Michael Jordan under fire over gesture towards child at NASCAR event

NBA legend Michael Jordan sparked a row over an allegedly obscene gesture towards a child at the trophy presentation of the NASCAR Cup's Daytona 500 event on Sunday. Jordan, who was celebrating with Tyler Reddick, the driver for his racing franchise 23XI, after the former won the Daytona 500, touched a child on stage in a way that many thought inappropriate. Michael Jordan, NBA Hall of Famer and co-owner of 23XI Racing reacts in victory lane after Tyler Reddick at Daytona 500. (Getty Images via AFP)

Bizarrely, however, it sparked interest in whether Michael Jordan has been mentioned in the Jeffrey Epstein files released by the Department of Justice and whether he knew Jeffrey Epstein.

Before taking a look at whether Michael Jordan had any links to Epstein or whether he is mentioned in the Epstein files, let's look at the controversial video.

Here it is: