‘Is he in the Epstein files?’: Michael Jordan under fire over gesture towards child at NASCAR event
NBA legend Michael Jordan sparked a row over an allegedly obscene gesture towards a child at the trophy presentation of the NASCAR Cup's Daytona 500 event on Sunday. Jordan, who was celebrating with Tyler Reddick, the driver for his racing franchise 23XI, after the former won the Daytona 500, touched a child on stage in a way that many thought inappropriate.
Bizarrely, however, it sparked interest in whether Michael Jordan has been mentioned in the Jeffrey Epstein files released by the Department of Justice and whether he knew Jeffrey Epstein.
Before taking a look at whether Michael Jordan had any links to Epstein or whether he is mentioned in the Epstein files, let's look at the controversial video.
Here it is:
Is Michael Jordan Mentioned In The Epstein Files?
On searching the nearly 3 million pages of Epstein probe released by the DOJ, the search for Michael Jordan's name yielded nine results. However, they occur in conversation between Epstein and his associate, and there is no direct contact between Jordan and the late convicted sex-trafficker.
Notably, Jordan was, perhaps, the most popular sportsperson during Epstein's heydays, and it is quite natural that he occurs as references. There are no reports of Michael Jordan and Epstein knowing each other.
Video Sparks Epstein Buzz
Nonetheless, the video sparked buzz as to whether Michael Jordan is in the Epstein files.
“A SUSPICIOUS video of Michael Jordan engaging with a fan is circulating social media🤨 Is MJ a name we need to look out for on the Epstein Files?” one user wrote.
“Not Michael Jordan doing this LIVE. Looks like they missed one in the Epstein Files,” wrote another.
“Michael Jeffrey Epstein Jordan is disgusting,” said another.
“KDF files dropped & now Michael Jeffrey Epstein Jordan is shown being a pdf man it’s a great day to be a LeBron fan,” added another.
While Reddick won the race for 23XI Racing, with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. second and Joey Logano third after a chaotic final lap at Daytona International Speedway.
