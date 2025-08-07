Is HubSpot down? Users report problems with website, accessing features

HubSpot is reportedly down for thousands of users on Thursday, as per DownDetector, a website that tracks such outages based on users' data. At the time of this writing, more than 1700 people were reporting an outage with HubSpot, the software development company that provides AI-based CRM services. Representational.(HubSpot on X)

More than 1700 users reported an outage with HubSpot. (DownDetector)

71% users reported an issue with the website, 20% said they faced a total blackout, while 9% said that they faced issues with the managed services.

However, since then, the outage has dropped, with less users reporting problems now. The outage seemingly lasted for around an hour, with more than 2000 people reporting problems at the peak of the outage. There were many reactions on social media, as well.

“How long is @HubSpot going to be down? The website is showing ‘All systems operational,’” one user said.

“Hubspot, come on. Anyone else?” wrote another.

“Is HubSpot down?” wrote another.

HubSpot is a software company that provides a platform for customer relationship management (CRM), marketing, sales, customer service, and content management. It's widely used by businesses of all sizes.