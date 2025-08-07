Search
Fri, Aug 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Is HubSpot down? Users report problems with website, accessing features

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Aug 08, 2025 12:04 am IST

HubSpot is down for thousands, with over 1700 outage reports on Thursday, according to DownDetector. The AI-based CRM platform is also facing disruptions.

HubSpot is reportedly down for thousands of users on Thursday, as per DownDetector, a website that tracks such outages based on users' data. At the time of this writing, more than 1700 people were reporting an outage with HubSpot, the software development company that provides AI-based CRM services.

Representational.(HubSpot on X)
Representational.(HubSpot on X)

More than 1700 users reported an outage with HubSpot. (DownDetector)
More than 1700 users reported an outage with HubSpot. (DownDetector)

71% users reported an issue with the website, 20% said they faced a total blackout, while 9% said that they faced issues with the managed services.

However, since then, the outage has dropped, with less users reporting problems now. The outage seemingly lasted for around an hour, with more than 2000 people reporting problems at the peak of the outage. There were many reactions on social media, as well.

“How long is @HubSpot going to be down? The website is showing ‘All systems operational,’” one user said.

Also read: Prove race not considered for admissions: Donald Trump's new order to combat DEI in US colleges

“Hubspot, come on. Anyone else?” wrote another.

“Is HubSpot down?” wrote another.

HubSpot is a software company that provides a platform for customer relationship management (CRM), marketing, sales, customer service, and content management. It's widely used by businesses of all sizes.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Is HubSpot down? Users report problems with website, accessing features
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On