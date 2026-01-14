Is Renee Good's father a Democrat or a Republican? Family's thoughts on Trump revealed

Renee Nicole Good’s father’s thoughts on Donald Trump were revealed during a recent conversation between a CBS News reporter and the US President about the Minneapolis ICE killing. Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was gunned down by federal agent Jonathan Ross after she allegedly struck him with her vehicle in Minneapolis. Demonstrators hold an image of Renee Nicole Good during a protest outside the US Customs and Border Protection headquarters in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. (Photographer: Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg) (Bloomberg)

Is Renee Good's father a Democrat or a Republican? CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil told Trump that he spoke to Good’s father and learned that he supports him, revealing that he is a Republican, despite Good’s apparent opposition to the ICE. “I've been speaking to her father, who is a big supporter of yours, like many Americans are, but he's heartbroken right now,” Dokoupil told Trump. “He's also heartbroken because your administration so quickly has come out and said she's a domestic terrorist.”

Dokoupil then asked Trump if he had a message for Good’s father.

“Well, I want to say to the father that I love all of our people,” Trump replied. “They can be on the other side, as you say, he might be on my side. And I think that's great.”

“And I would bet you that she, under normal circumstances, was a very solid, wonderful person,” Trump said of Good. “But her actions were pretty tough. I've seen it many ways and many different shapes and forms.”

The Trump administration has maintained that Ross shot Good in self-defense. A cellphone video taken by Ross, which was shared by the Trump administration last week, showed the incident from the iICE officer’s perspective. Ross appeared to approach Good’s vehicle and move to the front of it, following which the clip jerks away as the SUV starts to move. Shots were then fired, as heard in the video.

Trump told Dokoupil of the videos from the scene, "When you look at that tape, it— it can be viewed two ways, I guess. But when you look at the way … that car was pulled away, there are a couple versions of that tape that are very, very bad."