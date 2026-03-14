The identity of the elusive street artist popularly known as Banksy is in the headlines. A new investigative report by Reuters claimed to have revealed that the man behind the pseudonym may be Robin Gunningham, a British artist from Bristol who reportedly later adopted the name David Jones. Pigs painted with police car colours are seen on display in the Turf War exhibition by graffiti artist 'Banksy' from July 17, 2003. REUTERS/Peter MacDiarmid (REUTERS)

Banksy has never publicly confirmed his identity, and representatives associated with the artist have disputed or declined to comment on many previous claims attempting to reveal who he is.

The investigation claims to have uncovered evidence linking Gunningham to the anonymous graffiti artist who has spent more than two decades creating politically charged murals across the world.

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Banksy: Robert Del Naja, David Jones or Robin Gunningham Banksy was rumored to be Robert Del Naja, the front man of Massive Attack, who is also rumored to be a prominent artist due to his politics and graffiti interests.

The three men Reuters listed had visited Ukraine at the same time in 2022.

The connection was made because of the late 2022 trip Banksy made to Ukraine, as investigated by Reuters. Del Naja's presence in Ukraine in 2022 clouded the investigation. However, the musician was joined by another guy, whom Reuters recognized as Banksy.

Banksy = Robin Gunningham Reuters reporters traced Banksy’s identity through a combination of public records, interviews with art insiders and historical police documents.

Reuters lined up three people who could possibly have been Banksy. The three names that were probed are Thierry Guetta, Robin Gunningham and Robert Del Naja

Banksy was photographed by Peter Dean Rickards, a Jamaican photographer who is alleged to have released images of Banksy's face, and a 2000 New York arrest in which a signed, handwritten confession was discovered.

Moreover, The Mail on Sunday "unmasked" Robin Gunningham, a Bristol resident, as Banksy back in 2008. The British tabloid said that its year-long research had "come as close as anyone possibly can to revealing" Banksy's identity.

Banksy's anonymity is part of Banksy's brand Banksy has built a career around secrecy, rarely appearing publicly and often confirming his artworks only through social media posts or official authentication.

Banksy's lawyer Mark Stephens told Reuters in the context of the publication of the “reveal” that for Banksy, “working anonymously or under a pseudonym serves vital societal interests. It protects freedom of expression by allowing creators to speak truth to power without fear of retaliation, censorship or persecution.”

When TIME magazine named him one of the world's most influential people in 2010, Banksy posed for a photograph with a bag over his head.

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Banksy's anti-establishment art has generated hundreds of millions in art sales Banksy was questioned about his anti-establishment stance on his art by fellow artists and his diversification from it after receiving special treatment from Britain’s powers.

Reuters listed a Time Out London 2010 quote from Banksy that well summed up his thoughts. He said, “I tell myself I use art to promote dissent, but maybe I am just using dissent to promote my art. I plead not guilty to selling out. But I plead it from a bigger house than I used to live in.”

Despite staying outside the traditional art market, Banksy’s artworks have produced nearly $250 million in secondary-market sales since 2015, according to art market data cited by Reuters.

Although only a small portion of the proceeds from those sales goes to the artist, who is entitled to royalties under UK law.

However, insiders indicate Banksy now performs private transactions for VIP collectors, which may make millions of dollars directly.

Banksy's wealth also comes from companies like Pest Control Office Reuters discovered seven corporations that have been directly linked to Banksy over the years, as well as at least two more firms that are linked to the artist by name or through his attorneys and accountants.

The Pest Control Office was established in 2008 and stood out the most in the investigation. It functions as both the artist's authentication body and a business enterprise. Its parent firm, Picturesonwalls Limited, previously operated a London gallery.

Pest Control Office has total assets that amount to £243,019, according to a 2009 financial report. The latest report, for 2024, reveals total net assets of about £5.7 million

However, the documents don't specify whether these are shares or unsold artworks. The reports are made available on Companies House, Britain's business registration.