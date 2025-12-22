Search
Mon, Dec 22, 2025
Banksy unveils new art in London following speculation over murals depicting stargazing figures

AP |
Published on: Dec 22, 2025 11:21 pm IST

Elusive street artist Banksy appeared to confirm Monday that a new mural in London, depicting two children lying down and pointing up at the sky, is his latest work.

The artist posted two photos of the artwork on his official Instagram account Monday, hours after its appearance on a wall on the side of a building in Bayswater, west London sparked speculation over whether Banksy was behind it.

The black and white mural, painted above a garage, depicts two figures dressed in winter hats and boots lying on the ground, with one of them pointing a finger upwards.

An identical image appeared at the foot of a tower in central London on Monday, but the graffiti artist did not post that version on his account.

Banksy began his career spray-painting buildings in Bristol, England, and has become one of the world’s best-known artists. His paintings and installations sell for millions of dollars at auction and have drawn thieves and vandals.

While his work is often critical of government policy on migration and war, the latest artwork did not seem to carry an overt political message.

In September he made headlines with a mural showing a judge holding a gavel looming over an unarmed protester holding a blood-splattered placard.

That piece, which appeared on an external wall of a Royal Courts of Justice building, was swiftly covered up and authorities said it had to be removed out of consideration of the building's historical significance.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Entertainment / Banksy unveils new art in London following speculation over murals depicting stargazing figures
