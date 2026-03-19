Is there a fire at fire at BWI airport today? Videos of blaze, smoke surface amid ‘training’; watch

A fire training exercise on Wednesday 7:30pm local time at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) led to smoke and fire being visible from nearby areas. It sparked panic among locals about a possible fire at the BWI airport. Representational. (Unsplash)

However, the BWI Marshall Airport had said in an update earlier on Wednesday that a fire training exercise will be carried out at the airport.

"Smoke and/or fire may be visible by those at the terminal and in areas near the airport. Please do not be alarmed," the update read.