Is there a fire at fire at BWI airport today? Videos of blaze, smoke surface amid ‘training’; watch
Smoke from a scheduled fire training at BWI Airport caused panic among locals, but officials had warned earlier that visible flames and smoke were expected.
A fire training exercise on Wednesday 7:30pm local time at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) led to smoke and fire being visible from nearby areas. It sparked panic among locals about a possible fire at the BWI airport.
However, the BWI Marshall Airport had said in an update earlier on Wednesday that a fire training exercise will be carried out at the airport.
"Smoke and/or fire may be visible by those at the terminal and in areas near the airport. Please do not be alarmed," the update read.
Videos of the fire were shared on social media by local residents and visitors at the BWI airport.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More