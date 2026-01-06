Is Trump’s advice on avoiding Tylenol scientifically backed? Here's what medical organizations say

President Donald Trump shared a Truth Social post on January 5 advising pregnant women and parents to avoid Tylenol (acetaminophen) unless absolutely necessary. In an all-caps post, Trump also urged parents to break up combined vaccines and space childhood immunisations. Is Trump’s advice on Tylenol scientifically backed? Here's what medical organizations say(AP)

“Pregnant Women, DON’T USE TYLENOL UNLESS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY, DON’T GIVE TYLENOL TO YOUR YOUNG CHILD FOR VIRTUALLY ANY REASON, BREAK UP THE MMR SHOT INTO THREE TOTALLY SEPARATE SHOTS (NOT MIXED!), TAKE CHICKEN P SHOT SEPARATELY, TAKE HEPATITAS B SHOT AT 12 YEARS OLD, OR OLDER, AND, IMPORTANTLY, TAKE VACCINE IN 5 SEPARATE MEDICAL VISITS! President DJT,” Trump wrote.

The post divided the internet and renewed conversation around Tylenol's safety profile during pregnancy and childhood. However, public health authorities emphasize that acetaminophen remains one of the most studied pain relievers and is generally recommended when used appropriately.

Medical consensus: safe when used as directed

Following the Trump administration's announcement that taking Tylenol while pregnant is (still) safe, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (ACOG) issued a statement.

Harvard Health Publishing notes that in some circumstances, there may be hazards associated with not taking acetaminophen. For instance, a protracted high fever may raise the chance of birth abnormalities or miscarriage. It is also associated with neural tube defects and other complications.

ACOG president Steven J Fleschmein MD said in a statement, “Suggestions that acetaminophen use in pregnancy causes autism are not only highly concerning to clinicians, but also irresponsible when considering the harmful and confusing message they send to pregnant patients, including those who may need to rely on this beneficial medicine during pregnancy.”

According to a comprehensive review by Healthline, there is insufficient evidence linking Tylenol use during pregnancy to autism or ADHD, reassuring many clinicians and public health experts that the medication “remains the safest option for pain relief and lowering fever during pregnancy.”

Misleading medical advice

The Trump administration has long been pushing the agenda of Tylenol is the cause of autism in children.

The push and pull between whether pregnant women should take Tylenol has been fact-checked multiple times.

Trump's message also called for breaking up the MMR vaccine and delaying other standard immunisations. These claims have received warnings from medical societies that such suggestions can jeopardise childhood health.

The AP News fact check of Trump’s earlier similar comments noted that linking Tylenol and vaccines to autism was widely debunked and contradicted by scientific consensus, underlining that research emphasised association, not causation, regarding acetaminophen and developmental disorders.

Prenatal acetaminophen exposure has been linked to neurodevelopmental abnormalities, according to certain studies, including an environmental health review that looked at many international research articles.

Experts warn, however, that these studies do not establish causation and that outcomes are frequently influenced by confounding variables, such as underlying maternal sickness and the reasons for taking the prescription.