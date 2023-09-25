World Environmental Health Day 2023: The environment around us, the place we live, the food we eat, the surroundings we live in and the air we breathe, together add to our health. It is very important to live in a healthy environment that enhances our quality of life. Environment Health is a branch of public health which focuses on the relationship shared by human beings and their environment. It helps in fostering healthy and safer communities which can help both human beings and the environment to thrive. It also helps in promoting the importance of human health and their well-being. World Environmental Health Day 2023: Date, history, significance(Unsplash)

Every year, World Environmental Health Day is celebrated to explore the relationship between humans and their environment. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things to keep in mind:

ALSO READ: World Environment Day 2020: Economic recovery must address human and environmental health

Date:

Every year, World Environmental Health Day is celebrated on September 26. This year, World Environmental Health Day falls on Tuesday.

History:

The International Federation of Environmental Health (IFEH) has been working for the last thirty-two years to improve the health issues that threaten to kill human beings and are the reason for their suffering. The International Federation of Environmental Health, in 2011, announced World Environmental Health Day to be celebrated every year on September 26. This day is focused on creating awareness about environmental health.

Significance:

The theme for this year's World Environmental Health Day is - Global Environmental Public Health: Standing up to protect everyone's Health each and every day. "Environmental health is one of the largest fields within public health because of the myriad ways external forces can impact how people eat, live, and grow. These forces can be about addressing our natural environment (as in the case for clean water or sanitation), but they can also be the consequence of human beings' actions," wrote the International Federation of Environmental Health on their official website. On this day, various organisations get together to raise awareness about the importance of environmental health and explore methods to protect the environment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON