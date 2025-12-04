Is Trump's $2000 stimulus check coming in December? New update amid tariff row

President Donald Trump's $2,00 dividend check issuing plan has generated confusion as online claims say the IRS will issue the checks in December 2025. Meanwhile IRS has not announced any such checks. While Trump has often made claims of $2,000 checks, the precise structure of the process and timeline remains unclear. (Bloomberg)

Earlier in November, Trump wrote on his Truth Social that a dividend of at least $2000 per person, excluding high-income people, would be paid to everyone. However, no distribution timeline was given.

Rumours on social media claim that the IRS is preparing to automatically deposit $2000 in the accounts of millions of people before the end of the year.

IRS has not made any announcements related to dividend checks, and Congress has also not introduced or passed any bill authorising a tariff-funded dividend.

Speaking to Fox Business earlier, Scott Bessent said that legislation would be necessary to distribute the tariff dividends. Along with this, he also emphasised that working families are expected to experience an increase in their pay during the first quarter of the upcoming year due to anticipated tax reductions.

“President Trump has also talked about sending $2,000 refunds, and that would be for working families. We will have an income limit,” Bessant said.

Meanwhile, independent budget groups say that the math is unfavourable for dividend checks. The US reportedly collected about $98 billion in tariff revenue, and the analysts estimate $2000 payment will cost somewhere between $350 billion and $450 billion annually, the Economic Times reported.

This gap is major and will possibly require tariff increases or new taxes.

On November 14, Trump reportedly said that the payments would come “sometime next year, during the year,” according to Forbes. He added, “We’ve taken in a lot of money from tariffs. The tariffs allow us to give a dividend.”