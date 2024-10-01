Is Verizon still down? Company responds after massive nationwide outage

After a massive nationwide outage that affected over a million Americans, Verizon confirmed that its cell service is being restored. Starting at 11 a.m. ET on Monday, Down Detector began showing a big spike in Verizon outages. Nearly 100k users reported the issue on the site that famously tracks complaints about service outages. The number of people facing the issue climbed to over 1.6 million, Down Detector shared on X. SAN ANSELMO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 30: In this photo illustration, the Verizon logo is displayed on a smartphone screen on September 30, 2024 in San Anselmo California. A widespread Verizon outage is affecting tens of thousands of Verizon customers across the country and is disrupting their ability to make calls, texts and access the internet. Verizon is working to solve the issue and restore service to customers. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Verizon confirms its service is back again after massive outage

As Verizon customers continued to face the issue for hours, the company issued a statement that read, “We are aware of an issue impacting service for some customers. Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue.” The tweet garnered nearly 9,000 responses, with users expressing their frustrations.

The cities that were hit hardest by the outages were Chicago, Seattle, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Omaha, Denver, Indianapolis, and Las Vegas. After hours-long outages, Verizon issued another statement on X, confirming that its service has been restored.

“Verizon engineers are making progress on our network issue and service has started to be restored. We know how much people rely on Verizon and apologize for any inconvenience some of our customers experienced today. We continue to work around the clock to fully resolve this issue,” the company wrote.

However, the outages appear to still continue, as Down Detector tweeted, “The #VerizonOutage continues with over 1.6 million user reports on Downdetector. Customers of AT&T and T-Mobile trying to contact Verizon subscribers may also notice issues.”

Affected customers flocked to social media to vent their anger, with one X user asking, “Me trying to understand how Verizon, a whole cellphone company, just doesn't work at all.” Another frustrated user said, “Too many people are joking about the Verizon outage. Do you understand how insanely dangerous and irresponsible this is for a cell service to be down THIS long? This is insane.”