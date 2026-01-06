The arrest of William DeFoor, a 26-year-old accused of busting several windows at JD Vance’s home in Cincinnati, has raised questions about his identity. In recent weeks, DeFoor appears to have been going by the name “Julia DeFoor,” including on Facebook. Is William DeFoor transgender? JD Vance home vandal went by the name ‘Julia’ – here's what we know(Julia DeFoor/Facebook)

Is William DeFoor transgender?

Some outlets reported that DeFoor is a transgender, including the Daily Mail and The Telegraph, whose headlines referred to the suspect as “tansgender daughter of wealthy doctors” and “trans child of Democratic donor” respectively. The Daily Mail reported that DeFoor appears to have transitioned to female and now goes by the name Julia.

However, no official information about DeFoor’s transition has been released. Police listed the suspect’s name as William, and the gender as male, per the New York Post.

What we know about William DeFoor’s family

DeFoor’s father, also named William, is reportedly a successful Harvard University graduate who boasts a decades-long history as a pediatric urologist in Cincinnati, the New York Post reported. He works as a professor at the University of Cincinnati’s College of Medicine.

DeFoor’s family lives in a $1.3 million house in the city’s wealthy Hyde Park neighborhood. His father donated thousands to Kamala Harris’ failed presidential campaign in 2024. For years, he also made small contributions to a PAC that lobbied for urologists, federal records show.

Public contributions revealed that the elder DeFoor is a longtime Democratic supporter who donated upwards of $5,000 to former President Joe Biden and Harris’ respective campaigns in 2020 and 2024. He previously also backed a federal assault weapons ban after the Uvalde Elementary School shooting, according to his Facebook.

What has William DeFoor been accused of?

DeFoor was arrested early Monday, January 5, after allegedly shattering four windows at Vice President Vance's home. Cops said he was trying to break into the home around midnight.

Vance and his family were not in Ohio at the time. They moved into the vice president’s official residence in Washington, DC, after the inauguration.

DeFoor, who has said previous run-ins with the law, has been charged with obstructing official business, criminal damaging or endangering, criminal trespass, and vandalism, according to Hamilton County jail records. His first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, January 6.