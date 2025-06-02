Israeli diplomat blames media for ‘antisemitic’ terror attack in Boulder

Israel's top diplomat on Monday condemned the media after pro-Israel protestors were attacked in the US state of Colorado, stating that the media had fuelled antisemitic violence. Eight people were injured with burn marks after a man hurled Molotov cocktails at pro-Israeli protestors demonstrating in Colorado.(AFP)

In a post on X, Gideon Saar said, “Shocked by the terrible antisemitic terror attack targeting Jews in Boulder, Colorado. This is pure Antisemitism, fueled by the blood libels spread in the media.”

He added, “I spoke with our Ambassador in the US and our Consul General in LA. I pray for those who were wounded in the attack.”

Also Read: Who is Mohamed Sabry Soliman, man linked to Boulder, Colorado ‘targeted terror attack’?

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid denounced the horrific attack as well, which has led to eight people being injured during a pro-Israel protest after a man threw Molotov cocktails at them. The wounded individuals have been taken to the hospital.

Also Read: Boulder attack: Witness says Molotov cocktail thrown at pro-Israel protestors, raising terrorism concerns

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, also reacted to the incident, saying, "Terrorism against Jews does not stop at the Gaza border -- it is already burning the streets of America. Make no mistake - this is not a political protest, this is terrorism.”

‘Targeted terror attack’ says FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has designated the incident as a "targeted terror attack" after reports emerged that the suspect, Mohamed Soliman, was shouting “End Zionists” and “Free Palestine” as he flung Molotov cocktails onto the protestors.

Also Read: What happened in Boulder, Colorado today? 5 updates from police press conference

The pro-Israel protestors, who were calling for the return of hostages, belonged to a local chapter of a volunteer organisation called ‘Run for their Lives,’ and had met at 1 pm to walk the length of the Pearl Street Mall and back with a stop at the courthouse for a video.

“This act of terror is being investigated as an act of ideologically motivated violence based on the early information, the evidence, and witness accounts. We will speak clearly on these incidents when the facts warrant it,” said FBI deputy director Dan Bongino in a post on X.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene, although no formal charges have been filed against him yet.

Video footage from the scene showed him shirtless, wearing jeans and holding two clear bottles with a transparent liquid in them while shouting at onlookers.