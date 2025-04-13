Italy's PM Meloni to host VP JD Vance on April 18 after visiting President Trump

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will host US Vice-President JD Vance in Rome on April 18, a day after she visits US President Donald Trump in Washington, her office said on Sunday. Italian PM Meloni will be meeting the top US leaders(REUTERS)

Vance is a convert to Catholicism and according to Italian media he will also visit the Vatican on what is Good Friday ahead of Easter Sunday, the most holy celebration in the religion.