Sunday, Apr 13, 2025
Italy's PM Meloni to host VP JD Vance on April 18 after visiting President Trump

AFP |
Apr 13, 2025 05:06 PM IST

On April 17, Italian PM Meloni will be meeting US President Donald Trump in Washington.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will host US Vice-President JD Vance in Rome on April 18, a day after she visits US President Donald Trump in Washington, her office said on Sunday.

Italian PM Meloni will be meeting the top US leaders(REUTERS)
Italian PM Meloni will be meeting the top US leaders(REUTERS)

Also Read: When Trump-Modi talk, it's threat to democracy: Italy PM Meloni blasts ‘the Left’

Vance is a convert to Catholicism and according to Italian media he will also visit the Vatican on what is Good Friday ahead of Easter Sunday, the most holy celebration in the religion.

Sunday, April 13, 2025
