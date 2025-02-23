Menu Explore
'When Trump, Meloni, Modi talk…": Italy PM blasts Left over 'doube standards'

ByHT News Desk
Feb 23, 2025 11:07 AM IST

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni celebrated global right-wing unity at the Conservative Political Action Conference. 

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni celebrated the victories and coming together of the right wing political leaders across the world while addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference virtually in the United States. She also named some leaders who are leading the conservative movement across the world which included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reported news agency ANI.

Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni speaks through video during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).(Getty Images via AFP)
Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni speaks through video during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).(Getty Images via AFP)

"When Bill Clinton and Tony Blair created the global leftist liberal network in the 90s, they were called statesmen. Today, when Trump, Maloni, Millay or maybe Modi talk, they are called a threat to democracy," she said while addressing the conference.

She also called out the left's “double standards” and said that the world didn’t “believe in their lies". "This is the left's double standard, but we are used to it. And the good news is, people no longer believe in their lies,” ANI quoted her as saying.

During the conference, she also lent her support to the US President Donald Trump, suggesting that his victory and collaboration has turned the left’s irritation into hysteria. "With Trump's victory, their irritation has turned into hysteria. Not only because conservatives are winning, but because conservatives are now collaborating globally,” she said.

She then went on to list down why the conservatives across the world are gaining power, including reasons such as fighting against “wokeism”, standing for “common sense”, defending freedom and loving their countries. She said that people vote for conservative leaders because, “We defend freedom. We love our nations. We want secure borders. We preserve businesses and citizens... We defend family and life. We fight against wokeism. We protect our sacred right to our faith and our free speech. And we stand for common sense. So ultimately, our struggle is hard, but the choice is simple."

Meloni also showered praises on Trump for his leadership skills by saying that under his leadership, the world would “never” again see the disaster that happened in Afghanistan “four years ago”.

Meloni on Ukraine war

Touching upon the war in the Ukraine, which has been going on for three years now, Meloni said, "Happiness depends on freedom and freedom depends on courage. We proved this when we stopped invasions, won our independencies and overthrew dictators. And we have done it together the last three years in Ukraine, where proud people fight for their freedom against the brutal aggression. And we must continue today, working together for a just and lasting peace, a peace that can only be built with the contribution of all, but above all, with strong leaderships.”

(With ANI inputs."

