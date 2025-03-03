Ivanka Trump discloses X-ray of distressing mystery injury, fans express concerns; ‘I know the feeling of a broken…'

Ivanka Trump, the 43-year-old eldest daughter of President, Donald Trump, disclosed that she suffered an unexpected injury as she shared some of the family-friendly activities she undertook in February with her social media followers. Ivanka Trump's name and birthdate were displayed in the February 23 X-ray.(Ivanka Trump/Instagram)

A picture of the First daughter wearing a long-sleeved black belted coat and posing on an idyllic balcony in Paris, France, with the Eiffel Tower sparkling in the backdrop, started the 20-slide carousel. On Instagram, the former top advisor to the White House also posted several pictures with her daughter, Arabella, 13,from their vacation to the French capital.

Ivanka further shared the upsetting injury which she suffered in February with 8.3 million followers. The seventh slide showcased a black-and-white X-ray, which showed Ivanka's toe, with one bone seemingly colliding with another.

Ivanka's fans express concern over her X-ray

Ivanka's name and birthdate were displayed in the February 23 X-ray. Meanwhile, her fans expressed worries and extended their best wishes to Ivanka, with one commenting on the post, “I hope you heal fast, I know the feeling of a broken toe.”

The post has so far garnered 191,604 likes and 2,437 comments.

“Sending healing vibes on your fracture,” another fan wrote, with emoji of praying hands.

“Hope that healed,” another chimed in.

Ivanka Trump attended Super Bowl with

Ivanka has maintained her prominent celebrity status and contacts with other Page 6 elites despite declaring her intention to leave politics in order to concentrate on her family. She relished supper with some of her pals following her appearance at the NBA All-Star game.

Ivanka also joined her father to support the Kansas City Chiefs at the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans.

After Trump's election victory, Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, enjoyed dinner with A-list celebrities, such as Kevin Costner from Yellowstone, and Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon.