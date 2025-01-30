Ivanka Trump spends hours helping LA fire victims with essentials, food, and comfort: 'She listened to their...'

Ivanka Trump spent hours on the ground, volunteering in Los Angeles, providing essential aid and emotional support to victims of the recent wildfires in California. Partnering with the nonprofit organization CityServe, she worked at Expressions Church and the LA Dream Center, helping families devastated by the fires. Ivanka Trump spends hours helping LA fire victims( cityservehq's profile picture cityservehq and cityserve_network)

Ivanka Trump lends a hand to LA fire victims

During her visit, Ivanka was photographed in a casual outfit, which included a black windbreaker jacket, jeans, and sneakers, as she worked alongside volunteers. She distributed emergency supplies such as diapers and food, and was also seen serving hot meals to fire victims in the kitchen, wearing an apron and disposable gloves.

In photos she was even seen carrying a box of supplies, helping load them into cars for families in need.

‘Ivanka wrapped her arms around them…’

CityServe’s co-founder, Dave Donaldson, shared that Ivanka’s efforts were deeply impactful. He noted that she spent hours interacting with victims, giving them a shoulder to lean on, and listening to their stories with "enormous empathy."

“Many of the families Ivanka helped have lost everything,” Donaldson said in a statement posted on Instagram. “Their needs are desperate. Ivanka wrapped her arms around them and listened to their stories with enormous empathy.” Donaldson praised Ivanka for her dedication and the hours she spent giving back to the community. The statement continued, "She spent hours encouraging volunteers and first responders and distributing emergency supplies to families at Expression Church and the LA Dream Center.”

Other celebrities pitch in

On the same day, actor Ben Affleck was seen volunteering at a homeless encampment with a group of staffers. The Palisades Fire, which ravaged over 23,000 acres in Pacific Palisades, and the Eaton Fire, which affected Altadena, left many people homeless or forced to evacuate. Celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Heidi Montag, and Spencer Pratt were among those who lost their homes.