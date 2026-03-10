An aunt of Jada West, a 12-year-old Mason Creek Middle School student who lost her life following a fight with another child after getting off the school bus, has spoken out in a Facebook post. Dequala McClendon alleged that the girl West had a fight with had been “having a beef with” her since West moved into the neighborhood. Jada West's family says 12-y/o ‘stood her ground against a bully’ before death; reveals shocking new details (De'Quala McClendon/Facebook)

West allegedly got into an argument on the school bus on March 5, which escalated into a physical fight near her home. The Mason Creek Middle School student got off the bus near her home. Cellphone video appears to show her beefing with another group of children.

West then starts fighting with another girl. West seemed to take a hard fall, following which she started to lose consciousness.

West was transferred from Tanner Medical Center to the Children's Hospital Scottish Rite, where she lost her life. Her family is now waiting for autopsy results.

West suffered from cardiac heart failure and died the next day. Villa Rica police are looking at cellphone video of the incident to determine if charges have to be filed.

Jada West’s aunt speaks out McClendon said in a Facebook post that the school “failed” her sister’s child, who had never “been in trouble or a fight but stood her ground against a bully.”

McClendon also said in the post that the “incident started at the school” and that they called West’s mother and told her it “started there but they left on the bus, after that it was an argument on the bus”. However, the Douglas County School System later said in a statement that the incident did not take place on school property, so the matter will be under the jurisdiction of the Villa Rica Police Department, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

“This incident did not occur on school property or during school hours, and there is nothing to indicate that this is related to any on-campus activity. Therefore, this matter is under the jurisdiction of the Villa Rica Police Department,” the statement read.

McClendon remembered West in another emotional Facebook post, writing, “My baby My baby. I love you so much JADA. Justice will be served. I can’t believe I’m writing this Jada you was beautiful you was different from a lot of kids and they didn’t understand that you always had your crown. But now you got your spiritual crown it hurts so so bad but I know you are ok and I got to learn how to be ok. But Jada it hurts auntie love you so dearly. We love you and Justice will be served I promise you that”.