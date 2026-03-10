Jada West: Douglas County School System breaks silence after fight results in 12-y/o's death, ‘Nothing to indicate…’

The Douglas County School System has spoken out after the death of Jada West, a 12-year-old Mason Creek Middle School student who lost her life following a fight with another child after getting off the school bus. Villa Rica police are looking at cellphone video of the incident to determine if charges have to be filed. Jada West: Douglas County School System breaks silence after fight results in 12-y/o's death (De'Quala McClendon/Facebook)

West allegedly got into an argument on the school bus on March 5, which escalated into a physical fight near her home. One of West's friends ran to her home and informed her mother, who then rushed to the scene.

The Mason Creek Middle School student got off the bus near her home. Cellphone video appears to show her beefing with another group of children.

West then starts fighting with another girl. West seemed to take a hard fall, following which she started to lose consciousness.

West was transferred from Tanner Medical Center to the Children's Hospital Scottish Rite, where she lost her life. Her family is now waiting for autopsy results.

West suffered from cardiac heart failure and died the next day.

Douglas County School System speaks out The Douglas County School System has broken its silence after West’s death. It offered condolences to the girl’s family, while noting that since the incident did not take place on school property, the matter will be under the jurisdiction of the Villa Rica Police Department, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

Read the Douglas County School System’s full statement:

“The Douglas County School System is deeply saddened by the passing of a student at Mason Creek Middle School. We extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to her family and loved ones during this difficult time. She will be remembered by her teachers, her classmates, and all who knew her.

The well-being of our students and staff is of primary importance to our school system. Any situation that results in harm to a child is one we take with the highest level of urgency.

This incident did not occur on school property or during school hours, and there is nothing to indicate that this is related to any on-campus activity. Therefore, this matter is under the jurisdiction of the Villa Rica Police Department.

To protect the privacy of the student and her family, we are not able to share additional details at this time.

We recognize that this loss is being felt deeply across our school community. A crisis team consisting of psychologists and counselors will be available at Mason Creek Middle School on Tuesday to help grieving students and staff and provide a space for care and support. The Douglas County School System and Mason Creek Middle School remain fully committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for every student in our care.”