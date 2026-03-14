Jake Lang fired by Jayden Scott after 'texting underage girl' sting operation: What to know as calls for arrest rise

Far-right activist Jake Lang was in the headlines earlier this week after viral screenshots showing him texting an underage girl circulated widely online. Activist Jake Lang is suspended by Jayden Scott from American Crusades as calls for arrest rise for his alleged sexual misconduct with a 15-year-old girl. (Photo by Leonardo MUNOZ / AFP) (AFP)

The controversy emerged after a few screenshots and videos showed conversations between Lang and the decoy posing as a 15-year-old girl.

The authenticity of the messages has not been independently verified, but the allegations quickly spread across social media platforms, fueling outrage.

A user on X called for Lang's arrest and tagged the Justice Department, Pam Bondi and the FBI. She wrote, “Arrest and or deport this child predator. Jake(Edward) Lang was trying to meet up with a 15-year-old, after very flirty messages.”

Read more: Who is Jayden Scott? Pro-ICE Michigan CEO accused of harassing journalist in Minneapolis

Instagram texts showed Lang flirting with 15-year-old girl Screenshots circulating online claim to show alleged Instagram communications between Lang and someone identified as a "15-year-old girl".

In the communications, the person identified as Lang is seen making jokes about the girl's age and discussing the prospect of keeping a relationship "secret".

Lang “wouldn't even allow” such messages Lang pushed back against the allegations in posts on social media, claiming the conversation had been misrepresented and that activists linked to far-right online factions had attempted to entrap him.

According to those sharing his response, he stated that he 'wouldn't even allow' such texts on his phone.

Jayden Scott suspends Jake Lang over viral sting Posts sharing the messages claimed the interaction was part of a sting operation conducted by online vigilante groups targeting suspected predators. Social media claims the person messaging Lang was actually an adult decoy posing as a minor. It is a tactic used in certain internet sting operations.

A user on X pointed towards Lang's misconduct after the pictures went viral and wrote, “glad guy who threw bomb was arrest[ed]. but jake lang far peacefull himself. infact he did hit law enfocement with bat on caout on video during jan 6. and now he busted try meet up 15 year old (he admited the text real).”

The incident led Jayden Scott, Americans Crusade founder, to suspend him from the protest group.

During an extensive update and announcement, he said, “Until further notice, Jake Lang of American Crusade has been suspended from all of our organisations pending an internal investigation opened up by mt team.”

He further went on and said, “We will not associate with somebody who is guilty of sexual misconduct.”