Jake Lang fired by Jayden Scott after 'texting underage girl' sting operation: What to know as calls for arrest rise
Activist Jake Lang is suspended by Jayden Scott from American Crusades as calls for arrest rise for alleged texts with a decoy posing as a minor.
Far-right activist Jake Lang was in the headlines earlier this week after viral screenshots showing him texting an underage girl circulated widely online.
The controversy emerged after a few screenshots and videos showed conversations between Lang and the decoy posing as a 15-year-old girl.
The authenticity of the messages has not been independently verified, but the allegations quickly spread across social media platforms, fueling outrage.
A user on X called for Lang's arrest and tagged the Justice Department, Pam Bondi and the FBI. She wrote, “Arrest and or deport this child predator. Jake(Edward) Lang was trying to meet up with a 15-year-old, after very flirty messages.”
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Instagram texts showed Lang flirting with 15-year-old girl
Screenshots circulating online claim to show alleged Instagram communications between Lang and someone identified as a "15-year-old girl".
In the communications, the person identified as Lang is seen making jokes about the girl's age and discussing the prospect of keeping a relationship "secret".
Lang “wouldn't even allow” such messages
Lang pushed back against the allegations in posts on social media, claiming the conversation had been misrepresented and that activists linked to far-right online factions had attempted to entrap him.
According to those sharing his response, he stated that he 'wouldn't even allow' such texts on his phone.
Jayden Scott suspends Jake Lang over viral sting
Posts sharing the messages claimed the interaction was part of a sting operation conducted by online vigilante groups targeting suspected predators. Social media claims the person messaging Lang was actually an adult decoy posing as a minor. It is a tactic used in certain internet sting operations.
A user on X pointed towards Lang's misconduct after the pictures went viral and wrote, “glad guy who threw bomb was arrest[ed]. but jake lang far peacefull himself. infact he did hit law enfocement with bat on caout on video during jan 6. and now he busted try meet up 15 year old (he admited the text real).”
The incident led Jayden Scott, Americans Crusade founder, to suspend him from the protest group.
During an extensive update and announcement, he said, “Until further notice, Jake Lang of American Crusade has been suspended from all of our organisations pending an internal investigation opened up by mt team.”
He further went on and said, “We will not associate with somebody who is guilty of sexual misconduct.”
Lang was involved in the January 6 Capitol Riot
Jake Lang became widely known after participating in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, where he faced charges related to assaulting police officers during the unrest.
Lang was among hundreds of January 6 defendants who received clemency from former President Donald Trump during his second term in office.
Read more: Jake Lang responds to alleged texts with underage girl; ‘wouldn’t even allow…'
Lang has organized controversial protests
Lang has led several demonstrations across the United States, including protests outside Gracie Mansion, the official residence of New York City’s mayor, where clashes and arrests occurred during counter-protests.
Lang had been protesting outside Mayor Zoharan Mamdani's mansion with other far-right militants. He said that New York City was suffering "Islamification" and demanded an end to public Muslim prayers in the city.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More