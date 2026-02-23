Did Charlie Kirk lie in state at US Capitol? Denial of honor for Rev. Jesse Jackson sparks row; ‘racist’
Supporters slammed Speaker Mike Johnson for denying Rev. Jesse Jackson lying in state. However, claims Charlie Kirk did are false—Kirk never lay in state.
Supporters and followers of recently deceased Civil Rights activist, Reverend Jesse Jackson, hit back at US House Speaker, Mike Johnson, for denying permission for Jackson's body to lie in state at the US Capitol. It has sparked comparison with Charlie Kirk, with many falsely claiming that Kirk's body was allowed to lie in state, but Jackson's wasn't.
Notably, Charlie Kirk, after he was fatally shot at Utah Valley University on September 10, did not lie in state at the US Capitol. His memorial was held at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, attended by many prominent figures from the US government, including President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.
The row erupted after Mike Johnson denied a request from Jackson's family for the late Reverend to lie in state at the US Capitol. CBS News reported, citing sources, that the request was denied because it is usually reserved for "select military and government officials."
Charlie Kirk never lay in state at the US Capitol after his assassination. In fact, Mike Johnson pointed out while denying the request for Jesse Jackson that similar requests for Charlie Kirk and Vice President Dick Cheney were also denied.
Nonetheless, misleading social media posts claiming that Charlie Kirk was given the aforementioned honor continued to spread.
“Charlie Kirk was allowed to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol but not Jesse Jackson because AMERICA IS RACIST. PERIOD!” one user wrote.
“But it was OK for Charlie Kirk to lie in State???” wrote another, sharing a post containing the news of Mike Johnson's refusal.
“for congress to let CHARLIE KIRK to lie in state and not let JESSE JACKSON is a crime against humanity. it shows black people this government is not ours,” wrote another.
Texas County Calls For Renaming Road After Charlie Kirk
Commissioners in Bastrop County, Texas, has urged lawmakers in the state to rename a busy connector after Charlie Kirk. Local NBC affiliate KXAN reported that county leaders will vote on Monday, February 23, to rename the road as "Charlie Kirk Corridor." The road, originally called FM 969, runs from the Bastrop County line to the State Highway 71.
However, even if the county leaders pass the resolution, it could take the state lawmakers at least till January 2027 to formally rename the road as "Charlie Kirk Corridor." The vote could take place when the next regular legislative session begins on January 12, 2027.
