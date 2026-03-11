Jake Lang responds to alleged texts with underage girl as calls for arrest grow; ‘wouldn’t even allow…'
Jake Lang responded to allegations of him texting an underage girl amid mounting calls for the arrest of the Jan 6 rioter.
Right-wing activist Jake Lang has responded to social media claims of him allegedly texting an underage person. The 30-year-old found himself mired in controversy when internet rumors targeted the Republican Senate candidate from Florida.
Screenshots of the alleged messages between Lang and the underage person went viral, with some posts alleging the girl was 15 years old.
“Care to explain these texts,” one page wrote, addressing it to Lang. Now, the Jan 6 rioter has responded as outrage over the alleged messages grow.
Jake Lang response to alleged texts to underage girl
Lang shared screenshots of a conversation between Alex Rosen and himself. Rosen is the founder of the Houston-based organization Predator Poachers, which conducts sting operations on adults who seek sexual activities with minors.
“Texts between ALEX ROSEN and myself this morning, Nice fake set up groypers- but I wouldn’t even allow this person to attend my protests until they were 16,” Lang wrote.
He added, “Nothing else was discussed except going to a protest. Obvious phishing scam that my team caught right away & deterred.”
In the text messages, Rosen can be seen allegedly asking Lang if the messages are true. Lang denied them and blamed the entire thing on Groypers, which is the army of followers led by far-right activist Nick Fuentes. Lang also promised action from his lawyers during this alleged exchange.
Jake Lang NYC protest
The alleged texts against Lang surfaced after growing outrage over his protest in New York. Lang was seen with a goat during a vigil for Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and he made obscene gestures, which became viral, sparking a row.
After that, he also protested in front of NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani's official residence, Gracie Mansion. That's where Lang clashed with counter protesters, and one of them – Emir Balat – reportedly threw an explosive device. The 18-year-old was successfully taken into custody along with another individual – the 19-year-old Ibrahim Kayumi.
Reportedly, the suspects told the police after they were taken in, that they were inspired by the Islamic State group.
New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said on Monday there were no indications that the attack was connected to the ongoing war in Iran, but added that the city remained on a heightened state of alert.
Then, on Tuesday afternoon, a park near the mayor’s residence was evacuated and several surrounding streets were closed as police investigated reports of a “suspicious device.” The object was later determined to be nonthreatening.
