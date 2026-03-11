Jake Lang responds to alleged texts with underage girl as calls for arrest grow; ‘wouldn’t even allow…'

Right-wing activist Jake Lang has responded to social media claims of him allegedly texting an underage person. The 30-year-old found himself mired in controversy when internet rumors targeted the Republican Senate candidate from Florida. Jake Lang, conservative activist and Republican US Senate candidate for Florida, speaks outside of Gracie Mansion in New York, US. (Bloomberg)

Screenshots of the alleged messages between Lang and the underage person went viral, with some posts alleging the girl was 15 years old.

“Care to explain these texts,” one page wrote, addressing it to Lang. Now, the Jan 6 rioter has responded as outrage over the alleged messages grow.

Jake Lang response to alleged texts to underage girl Lang shared screenshots of a conversation between Alex Rosen and himself. Rosen is the founder of the Houston-based organization Predator Poachers, which conducts sting operations on adults who seek sexual activities with minors.

“Texts between ALEX ROSEN and myself this morning, Nice fake set up groypers- but I wouldn’t even allow this person to attend my protests until they were 16,” Lang wrote.

He added, “Nothing else was discussed except going to a protest. Obvious phishing scam that my team caught right away & deterred.”