James Burrows wife and children: Family in focus after Cheers co-creator and sitcom legend dies at 85

Television legend James Burrows, the Emmy-winning director and co-creator of Cheers, has died at the age of 85. His attorney, Tom Hoberman, confirmed the news to USA TODAY on June 19. Burrows' family later announced that he died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. James Burrows is survived by his wife, Debbie Easton Burrows, whom he married in 1997. Burrows' family includes four daughters and seven grandchildren. (James Burrows Instagram )

In a statement shared with People magazine, Burrows' family celebrated his extraordinary contributions to television. They described him as a legendary director, mentor and creative force who helped shape generations of comedy and brought joy to audiences worldwide.

Burrows built a remarkable career directing some of television's most successful sitcoms, including Cheers, Taxi, Frasier, Friends, Will & Grace, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Laverne & Shirley. His work influenced the modern sitcom format

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Who are James Burrows' wife and children? James Burrows is survived by his wife, Debbie Easton Burrows, whom he married in 1997. Debbie, a former hairstylist, remained largely out of the public spotlight despite her husband's prominence in Hollywood. The couple frequently appeared together at industry events and charitable functions over the years.

Before Debbie, Burrows married Linda Solomon in 1981 and divorced her in 1993. Burrows and Solomon share three daughters.

Burrows is also survived by his four daughters and seven grandchildren.

Burrows was born in L.A. in 1940.

Burrows' father, Abe Burrows, was a composer and playwright best known for co-writing the scripts for the musicals How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Guys and Dolls.

Burrows attended the High School of Music & Art after his family relocated to New York. After graduating from Oberlin College, he went on to Yale School of Drama to earn a graduate degree.

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A career that transformed television comedy Burrows entered television during an era when sitcoms were becoming a dominant force in American entertainment.

His breakthrough came through directing episodes of The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Taxi before helping create Cheers in 1982. He became a master of the multi-camera sitcom genre by directing shows like Phyllis, Rhoda, and Laverne & Shirley after gaining rapid success.

Taxi was created by brothers Glen and Les Charles, former MTM employees, and had almost 70 episodes directed by Burrows. He received his first two Emmys for the show.

Together, the three came up with Cheers because they wanted more control over their future show. In the end, Burrows directed 275 episodes of Cheers between 1982 and 1993. He won six Emmys for Cheers.

Burrows was also asked to direct the pilot for Friends. He famously took the cast of Friends to Las Vegas and paid them each $200 to gamble. In his 2022 memoir, Burrows wrote, “I fell in love with these six kids on the page immediately. Ninety-five percent of the original pilot script made it to air.”

Burrows went on to direct more than 1,000 television episodes. He became especially known for his ability to guide ensemble casts and create comedic timing.