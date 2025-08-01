JCPenney is selling 119 stores in $1 billion deal. Check full list of locations

JCPenney filed for bankruptcy five years back. On July 25 this year, the firm announced the sale of 199 stores to an affiliate of Onyx Partners, Ltd. A deal for the net-lease stores, which pay rent and operating expenses, is expected to close on September 8. A view of a JCPenney store that closed on May 22, 2025 in San Francisco(Getty Images via AFP)

“Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust (the “Trust”) announced today that on July 23, 2025 it entered into an amendment that made its Purchase and Sale Agreement with an affiliate of Onyx Partners, Ltd. of Boston, MA (the “Buyer”) binding (the “Agreement”) for the sale of a portfolio consisting of the Trust’s 119 properties (the “Properties”). The aggregate purchase price for the Properties is $947 million in an all-cash transaction, subject to customary closing adjustments and prorations,” Copper Property CTL Pss Through Trust wrote in its press release.

Full list of stores being sold

All 119 stores being sold to Onyx Partners Ltd. are currently operational. Here is the full state-wise list:

ARKANSAS

· The Mall at Turtle Creek, 3000 E Highland Dr Ste 516, Jonesboro

· Shackleford Crossing, 2600 S Shackleford Rd, Little Rock

ARIZONA

· Arrowhead Towne Center, 7750 W Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale

· Superstition Springs Mall, 6525 E Southern Ave, Mesa

· Yuma Palms Regional Center, 1375 S Yuma Palms Pkwy, Yuma

· Palm Valley Cornerstone, 13333 W Mcdowell Rd, Goodyear

CALIFORNIA

· Solano Town Center, 1330 Travis Blvd, Fairfield

· Westfield Plaza Bonita, 3040 Plaza Bonita Rd, National City

· Glendale Galleria, 1169 Glendale Galleria, Glendale

· Huntington Park CBD, 6420 S Pacific Blvd, Huntington Park

· Westfield Santa Anita, 400 S Baldwin Ave, Arcadia

· Plaza at West Covina, 1203 Plaza Dr, West Covina

· Galleria at Tyler, 3605 Galleria At Tyler, Riverside

· Westfield Palm Desert, 72900 Hwy 111, Palm Desert

· Westfield North County, 290 E Via Rancho Pkwy, Escondido

· The Shops at Montebello, 1600 Town Center Dr, Montebello

· Valley Plaza, 2501 Ming Ave, Bakersfield

· Antelope Valley Mall, 1131 W Rancho Vista Blvd, Palmdale

· Arden Fair Mall, 1695 Arden Way, Sacramento

· Brea Mall, 400 Brea Mall, Brea

· Pacific View Mall, 377 S Mills Rd, Ventura

· Northridge Fashion Center, 9301 Tampa Ave, Northridge

· Imperial Valley Mall, 3351 S Dogwood, El Centro

· Victoria Gardens, 12399 S Mainstreet, Rancho Cucamonga

· The Orchard at Slatten Ranch, 4951 Slatten Ranch Rd, Antioch

COLORADO

· Town Center at Aurora, 14200 E Alameda Ave, Aurora

· First & Main Town Center, 3650 New Center Pt, Colorado Springs

CONNECTICUT

· The Shoppes at Buckland Hills, 344 V Buckland Hls Dr Ste 7000, Manchester

· Westfarms Mall, 300 Westfarms Mall, Farmington

· Danbury Fair, 7 Backus Ave, Danbury

FLORIDA

· Westfield Brandon, 331 Brandon Town Center Mall, Brandon

· Westfield Countryside, 27001 US Hwy 19 N, Clearwater

· Westfield Broward, 8000 W Broward Blvd Ste 900, Plantation

· Pembroke Lakes Mall, Pembroke Lakes Mall, Pembroke Pines

· The Mall at Wellington Green, 10308 W Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington

· Pier Park, 206 Bluefish Dr, Panama City Beach

GEORGIA

· South Point S/C, 1380 Hwy 20 W, Mcdonough

IOWA

· Coral Ridge Mall, 1471 Coral Ridge Ave, Coralville

IDAHO

· Boise Towne Square, 300 N Milwaukee St, Boise

ILLINOIS

· Orland Square, 3 Orland Sq Dr, Orland Park

· North Riverside Park Mall, 7507 W Cermak Rd, North Riverside

· Hawthorn S/C, Rt 60 & Hwy 21, Vernon Hills

· Oakridge Court, 800 S Randall Rd, Algonquin

· Mokena Marketplace, 11325 W Lincoln Hwy, Mokena

INDIANA

· Hamilton Town Center, 13900 Hoard Dr, Noblesville

KANSAS

· Oak Park Mall, 11801 W 95Th St, Overland Park

KENTUCKY

· Florence Mall, 6000 Florence Mall, Florence

· Ashland Town Center, 500 Winchester Ave, 500 Winchester Ave

LOUISIANA

· Mall of Louisiana, 6201 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge

MASSACHUSSETTS

· Northshore Mall, Rt 114 & 128, Peabody

MARYLAND

· White Marsh Mall, 8200 Perry Hall Blvd, Baltimore

· St Charles Towne Center, 11130 Mall Cir, Waldorf

MICHIGAN

· Oakland Mall, 700 W 14 Mile Rd, Troy

· Lakeside Mall, 14300 Lakeside Cir, Sterling Hts

· Twelve Oaks Mall, 27150 Novi Rd, Novi

· Grand Traverse Mall, 3300 S Airport Rd W, Traverse City

· Rivertown Crossings, 3774 Rivertown Prkwy Sw, Grandville

· Waterside Marketplace, 50753 Waterside Dr, Chesterfield Township

MINNESOTA

· Rosedale S/C, 1700 W County Rd B-2, Roseville

MISSOURI

· Mid Rivers Mall, 4 Mid Rivers Mall, St Peters

· The Plaza at Shoal Creek, 8100 N Flintlock Rd, Kansas City

MISSISSIPPI

· Southaven Towne Center, 6620 Towne Center Loop Ste E, Southaven

NORTH CAROLINA

· The Streets at Southpoint, 6910 Fayetteville Rd Ste 600, Durham

NEW HAMPSHIRE

· The Mall at Rockingham Park, 81 Rockingham Park Blvd, Salem

NEW JERSEY

· Rockaway Townsquare, 305 Mount Hope Ave, Rockaway

· Woodbridge Center, 428 Woodbridge Ctr Dr, Woodbridge

· Newport Centre, 10 Mall Dr W, Jersey City

· Freehold Raceway Mall, 3710 Hwy 9, Freehold

NEW MEXICO

· Coronado Center, 6600 Menaul Blvd Ne Ste 600, Albuquerque

· Cottonwood Mall, 10000 Coors Bypass Nw, Albuquerque

NEVADA

· Meadowood Mall, 5200 Meadowood Mall Cir, Reno

· Meadows Mall, 4400 Meadows Lane, Las Vegas

· Galleria at Sunset, 1312 W Sunset Rd, Henderson

NEW YORK

· Gateway Shopping Center I & II, 360 Gateway Dr, Brooklyn

· Staten Island Mall, 140 Marsh Ave, Staten Island

· The Mall at Bay Plaza, 100 Baychester Ave, Bronx

OHIO

· SouthPark Center, 17177 Royalton Rd, Strongsville

· The Mall at Tuttle Crossing, 5083 Tuttle Crossing Blvd, Dublin

· Polaris Fashion Place, 1450 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus

· The Shops at Fallen Timbers, 3100 Main St Ste 1000, Maumee

· Stone Creek Towne Center, 3675 Stone Creek Blvd, Colerain Township

OKLAHOMA

· Center at Owasso, 9056 N 121St East Ave, Owasso

· Penn Square Mall, 1901 NW Expwy Ste 1200, Oklahoma City

· Shops at Moore, 2400 S Service Rd, Moore

OREGON

· Clackamas Town Center, 12300 SE 82Nd Ave, Portland (Happy Valley)

PENNSYLVANIA

· Westmoreland Mall, 5256 Route 30, Greensburg

· The Mall at Robinson T/C, 2000 Robinson Town Ctr, Pittsburgh

· High Pointe Commons, 4680 High Pointe Blvd, Harrisburg

PUERTO RICO

· Mayaguez Mall, 975 Av. Eugenio Maria De Hostos, Ste 320, Mayaguez

· Plaza Centro, 200 Avenida Rafael Cordero, Ste 111, Caguas

TENNESSEE

· Wolfchase Galleria, 2756 N Germantown Pkwy, Memphis

· Stones River Mall, 1720 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro

TEXAS

· Mall Del Norte, 5300 San Dario, Laredo

· Golden Triangle Mall, 2201 S Interstate 35 E Ste D, Denton

· Midland Park Mall, 4511 N Midkiff Rd, Midland

· Killeen Mall, 2100 S W S Young Dr Ste 2000, Killeen

· Valle Vista Mall, 2006 S Expy 83, Harlingen

· Post Oak Mall, 1500 Harvey Rd, College Station

· New Braunfels T/C at Creekside, 215 Creekside Way, New Braunfels

· The Parks at Arlington, 3851 S Cooper St, Arlington

· Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr, Cedar Park

· First Colony Mall, 16529 Southwest Frwy, Sugarland

· Deerbrook Mall, 20131 Hwy 59N Ste 3000, Humble

· Sunrise Mall, 2370 N Expwy Ste 2000, Brownsville

· Baybrook Mall, 100 Baybrook Mall, Friendswood

· Fairmont Center, 5120 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena

· Southpark Meadows S/C, 9500 S Ih-35 Ste H, Austin

· Alliance Town Center, 3001 Texas Sage Trl, Fort Worth

· Waxahachie Towne Center Crossing, 1441 N Hwy 77, Waxahachie

· El Mercado Plaza, 1950 Joe Battle Blvd, El Paso

· Sherman Town Center, 610 Graham Dr, Sherman

· Teas Crossing, 3165 Interstate 45 N, Conroe

· The Shops at Stone Park, 5858 E Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston

VIRGINIA

· Southpark Mall, 6 Southpark Mall, Colonial Hts

· Peninsula Town Center, 2071 Coliseum Dr, Hampton

WASHINGTON DC

· Westfield Southcenter, 1249 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila

· Columbia Center, 1321 N Columbia Ctr Blvd # 100, Kennewick

· Bellis Fair, 10 Bellis Fair Pkwy, Bellingham

WISCONSIN

· Fox River Mall, 4301 W Wisconsin Ave, Appleton

