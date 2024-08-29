JD Vance claims big on his preparation ahead of debate with rival Tim Walz: 'The way I'm doing…'

JD Vance has made a major claim ahead of his first debate as vice presidential candidate with Democratic candidate Tim Walz. JD Vance stated that he does not need to prepare for a debate with Tim Walz, adding that one thing which has helped him the most is spending time with the American people.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris' running mates will debate in New York on October 1, which will be hosted by CBS News.

On being asked by reporters about his preparation ahead of the crucial debate, the Ohio Senator stated that he does not need to prepare for a debate with Walz, adding that one thing which has helped him the most is spending time with the American people.

“The way I'm doing debate prep is by spending time with these fine people—this is how I do debate prep,” he asserted at a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday.

“You get out there, you talk to people, you talk about the issues that matter,” he added.

Claiming that “we don't need to prepare for a debate” with Democratic candidate, Trump's VP candidate went on to say, “We need to get out there and talk to the American people, that's the biggest way that we're going to prepare for the debate on October 1.”

Vance vs Walz: What about terms and regulations for the debate?

Vance and Walz consented to face each other nearly two weeks ago. Their approval came after CBS News extended an invitation for debate by proposing four possible dates: September 17, September 24, October 1, and October 8.

While Walz said, “See you on October 1, JD”, the Harris-Walz campaign responded with the jest, “If he shows up.”

Responding to CBS 'query, Vance declared on X that the American people deserve to see as many debates as possible and even noted that Trump has already challenged his rival Harris to three of them.

He accepted both the CBS debate on 1 October and the CNN debate on 18 September. “I look forward to seeing you at both,” he wrote while referring to his opponent Vance.

When CNN queried Vance about the guidelines and conditions he and his team requested during the debates, he claimed that he “didn't really require much.”

He just urged them to ensure that they had the opportunity to have a genuine exchange of opinions.

“That was my only directive, and I told my staff 'agree to whatever we have to agree to,' because I think it's important, again, to be able to stand before the American people and actually ask for their vote, not just pretend it's going to be given to you.”

Vance will most probably clash with Vance on his military record, which came under fire after he accused the Democrat of lying about going to combat and “abandoning” his unit.