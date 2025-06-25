Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding: Inside Amazon founder's big day

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are preparing to say “I do” on June 27 in one of the most closely watched weddings of the year and perhaps one of the most lavish ever held in Venice, per the Daily Mail. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are set to wed in Venice, creating a high-profile event that has sparked both curiosity and protests.

While the couple’s spokespersons remain silent and some guests have reportedly signed NDAs, rumour mills haven't stopped churning out speculation after speculation.

Inside Bezos and Sanchez wedding

Boutique planners Lanza and Baucina, who orchestrated George and Amal Clooney’s wedding in Venice, are once again in charge. However, they’re dealing with environmental groups, and local activists who are protesting.

Protest group No Space for Bezos has already claimed victory, saying one of the scheduled parties had to be moved to the Arsenal, a shipyard far from the more city centre, following threats of a canal blockade.

Greenpeace and other groups have strung banners across the city voicing their frustration with the influx of mega-rich visitors and potential disruptions.

“The minimising of any disruption to the city,” the event planners stressed, “was abundantly clear from the outset,” per CNN.

To ease tensions, the Amazon founder and the former news anchor turned helicopter pilot have donated €1 million to the Corila Consortium, a scientific group studying Venice’s lagoon. Regional president Luca Zaia called it a gesture of “love and responsibility.”

Notably, nearly 80% of the provisions are being sourced locally. Rosa Salva, the city’s oldest pastry shop, is preparing around 200 goodie bags, and glassmaker Laguna B is designing bespoke party favours.

While for the wedding dress, Sánchez is staying quiet, but Dolce & Gabbana is a strong contender. She’s a known fan and even watched her son walk their runway last summer.

Bezos-Sanchez wedding guest list is a who’s who of Hollywood, politics, and business

Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Kris Jenner, and Eva Longoria were all part of Sánchez’s recent Paris bachelorette party. Oprah Winfrey, Mick Jagger, and Ivanka Trump are also rumoured to be attending.

One taxi driver said he’s been booked for “a big wedding” from June 25–30, and the city’s gondolas, water taxis, and yacht ports are all on hold for the big day.

While the exact date remains a secret, venues across Venice, including the Cini Foundation, the Aman Hotel, and Scuola Grande della Misericordia, have been prepared in case plans shift due to weather or protests.