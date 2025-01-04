Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez rung in 2025 with Hollywood pal after $500m yacht drama & $600m wedding rumours

Hours after Lauren Sanchez’s sunbathing leisure hour was interrupted by a team of customs officers aboard her fiance Jeff Bezos’ $500 million yacht, the couple welcomed the new year with their pal Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti. The trio also seemingly ended up re-creating a former iconic viral moment as paparazzi shots snapped them together at St Barts in the Caribbean. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez may have shut down their opulent $600 million wedding rumours, but their romance is stronger than ever. (laurensanchez/ Instagram)

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos rung in the New Year with BFF Leonardo DiCaprio

In 2021, a video of Lauren swooning over Leo, despite Bezos by her side, at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) and Film Gala went viral. The Amazon CEO eventually responded to the clip with a lighthearted, cheeky threat to the Hollywood star. Years later, the trio again ended up taking a similar stance while standing outside on New Year’s Eve.

A hazy glimpse at the party of three revealed Sanchez seemingly again besotted with Leonardo as Bezos stood beside them. And just like the iconic “flirting” meme came alive again. The scene presumably unfolded at a glamorous NYE bash. Lauren was dressed for the occasion, having opted for a body-hugging minidress, Meanwhile, the men kept it casual, as Jeff Bezos sported a patterned shirt and black trousers, and DiCaprio was dressed in an all-black outfit, according to the Daily Mail.

The couple recently shut down millions-worth wedding ceremony rumours

Before ringing in the New Year, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were entangled in wedding rumours. Speculations around a potential opulent December 28 wedding with a budget of $600 million made headlines. Claims surrounding the suggested ceremony taking place at Kevin Costner’s Dunbar Ranch in Aspen were attributed to a Daily Mail report, also cited by several other outlets.

Eventually, the New York Post’s version of the story caught billionaire investor Bill Ackman’s attention, who questioned the credibility of the narrative, saying, “This is not credible. Unless you are buying each of your guests a house, you can’t spend this much money.” The Amazon founder subsequently responded to his post, quashing the visions of the rumoured wedding.

“The whole thing is completely false – none of this is happening,” he wrote on X. “The old adage ‘don’t believe everything you read’ is even more true today than it ever has been.”

Cruising into the New Year with a blended family

In more recent affairs, New Year pictures obtained by TMZ again snapped Sanchez and Bezos enjoying the superyacht life aboard his $500 million vessel, ‘Koru.’ The former entertainment reporter’s ex, NFL Hall-of-Famer Tony Gonzalez also appeared to be onboard. Completing the family circle, Lauren’s eldest son, Nikko Gonzales, who she shares with Tony, was also with them.