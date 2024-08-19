Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez sail through the Mediterranean with Kim Kardashian, DiCaprio, Katy Perry and more

Jeff Bezos is cruising through the Mediterranean again this summer with his fiance, Lauren Sanchez. The couple was accompanied by a slew of A-listers, including Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Katy Perry, on his $480 million yacht Koru. The 60-year-old billionaire's voyage included stops in Germany, Italy, and Spain. Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos were spotted cruising through the Mediterranean again(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Jeff Bezos beats summer heat with luxury cruise trip in the Mediterranean

On Wednesday, the Amazon founder made a pit stop in Menorca, one of Spain’s Balearic islands that boasts crystal clear waters and lush greenery. There, they took refuge from the low-pressure storm Dana. Bezos' luxurious yacht Koru was accompanied by a support yacht named Abeona, which carried their water toys and his celebrity guests.

DiCaprio, 49, was joined by his 26-year-old Italian girlfriend and model, Vittoria Ceretti, while Perry brought along her fiance and actor Orlando Bloom. With their ultra-luxurious lifestyles, which include back-to-back trips to the Mediterranean, Bezos and Sanchez have caught the attention of media and fans alike.

A longtime entertainment exec who recently returned from a month-long stay in Southern France told the New York Post, “They’re the flavor of the month in the Med,” adding, “For a while it was the Russians, and way back in the day it was Ari [Onassis] and Maria [Callas] on the [yacht] Christina.”

The exec continued, “But the Russians like Roman Abramovich are pretty much gone now. There’s always a new wave. [Sánchez] seems tacky but I’ve heard she’s very nice and Bezos adores her,” adding, “Is she ever going to look like Babe Paley? Not in this lifetime.”

Bezos and Sanchez's second Mediterranean trip comes after their island-hopping adventure in June. They were then joined by the business magnate's 19-year-old son Preston, who is rarely seen in public. At the time, they were also accompanied by the Skims founder, who was spotted enjoying jet skis with the couple.