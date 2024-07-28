Katy Perry shares inside prep details from her lavish wedding with fiance Orlando Bloom

Singer Katy Perry recently confirmed that she got engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Orlando Bloom, and they are planning a lavish wedding. She shared about her wedding plans which were scheduled for a few years ago but got cancelled due to the COVID pandemic. The couple had planned a 2020 wedding but Katy is all set to bring her grand wedding plan to life as she shared details about the preparations. Katy Perry shared details from her lavish wedding preparations with actor Orlando Bloom after a delay due to COVID-19.(@katyperry/Instagram)

Katy Perry shares details from her wedding prep

During a conversation with the Heart Radio Breakfast, Katy revealed that she is engaged to Orlando and they will get married soon. She said, “We are engaged, yes. I was going to get married and then Covid happened and now I have a really large credit at a venue that I am going to use,” reported by The Mirror US.

The Roar singer had planned the wedding in 2020, when she was pregnant with her daughter, Daisy who they welcomed in August 2020. Katy shared about the changes she made to the dress now as the original dress was designed for when she was pregnant. “I was pregnant then, so the dress is different now. We are going to rework the whole thing," she said. The festivities will not end with her nuptials as she revealed she has big plans for her 40th birthday in October as well.

The Dark Horse singer is also set to bring her massive world tour ahead of her seventh album, 143 after a long time as she was busy with her daughter for the past few years. She said, “I'm putting together a massive tour, which is being announced soon, and am going to see the world again."

"I had my daughter and Covid happened before that, so it's been an extended time away, but I am excited to bring my joy and light to the world again."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship timeline

Katy is soon getting married to actor Orlando Bloom who is a famous actor and some of his notable works include his character of Wil Turner from Pirates of the Caribbean, Leolas in the movie Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit and his performance in Troy. The couple had the most wholesome meet-cute as their first meeting involved a fight over a burger in 2016. The duo confirmed their relationship later that year after being spotted at various events together on Instagram. At the beginning of 2017, the news about their break-up was confirmed but they remained friends afterwards, as reported by People Magazine.

They reunited again for a vacation trip in 2018 and later that year made their red carpet debut and were spotted at a date in December. The couple surprised everyone with their engagement announcement in 2019 and later in the year, they moved in together. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2020 and will soon get married this year.