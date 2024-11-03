Jeffrey Epstein calls Trump his 'best friend' in newly released tapes: ‘I was Donald’s closest…'

New Jeffrey Epstein tapes reveal the late paedophile called himself to be Donald Trump’s “best friend” and claimed he was well aware of his sex penchants including his inclination for cheating on his best friends. These tapes were recorded by author Michael Wolff who spoke at lengths with Epstein in August 2017, two years before he was found dead in his cell. At the time, the author was researching for his bestseller Fire and Fury. Jeffrey Epstein's newly revealed tapes portray him as Donald Trump's 'best friend', detailing Trump's charm and infidelity. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File, New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File, TANNEN MAURY / AFP)

Jeffrey Epstein's tapes reveal his BFF bond with Trump

The recordings by Wolff cast light on Trump’s long and close relationship with Epstein and reveal especially his attitude and conduct toward women when there are just a few days left in the elections. In the exclusive tapes obtained by The Daily Beast, Epstein boasted about his close friendship with Trump and his wife Melania Trump as he claimed, “the first time he slept with her was on my plane”.

The tapes frequently stated that about the two friends’ escapades as they went about the town and pursued women as they prowled on the streets of New York and Atlantic City. In the tapes, the late paedophile described Trump’s character as “charming” and “always fun”. He defined Trump as a skilled salesman. However, he also accused Trump of being unfaithful in his marriages and said he would “f*** the wives of his best friends,” as reported by Daily Beast.

Additionally, he claimed that Trump had undergone scalp reduction surgery to address baldness and referred to himself as “The Trumpster.” When asked by Wolff, “How do you know all this?” Epstein told him, “I was Donald’s closest friend for 10 years.” He had previously created a stir by revealing a short clip from another recording where Epstein talked extensively about how the Trump administration operated.

Trump’s campaign describes tapes as an attack

The former president’s campaign called the tapes “false smears” and “election interference”. They referred to them as an attack on the Republican presidential nominee just days before the election. Earlier they already went after Wolff for releasing the audio when they called the author “a disgraced writer who routinely fabricates lies to sell fiction books because he clearly has no morals or ethics.”

A spokesperson reiterated that criticism on Saturday, stating: “He waited until days before the election to make outlandish false smears all in an effort to engage in blatant election interference on behalf of Kamala Harris. He’s a failed journalist who is resorting to lying for attention.”

A source in the Trump campaign suggested to the media outlet that it was a “widely known fact” that the ex-prez had “kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago” when he learned about heinous allegations against him.