Jennifer Lawrence reveals reason behind 2024 US election endorsement, blasts critics for calling her ‘uneducated’

Ahead of the US elections, celebrities and renowned personalities like Taylor Swift and Elon Musk have announced support to their favorite presidential contender. The latest in the row to declare 2024 US election endorsement is Jennifer Lawrence. Jennifer Lawrence, the 34-year-old Oscar-winning actress, has endorsed Kamala Harris in the White House race against Donald Trump, asserting that the Democratic contender “can protect reproductive rights.”(AP)

The 34-year-old Oscar-winning actress has endorsed Kamala Harris in the White House race against Donald Trump, asserting that the Democratic contender “can protect reproductive rights.”

Speaking to People Magazine, Lawrence declared, “I am voting for Kamala Harris” while stressing that “the most important thing” is to “not let somebody into the White House who is going to ban abortion.”

“Abortion is literally on the ballot,” she continued.

Jennifer Lawrence claps back at critics for calling her ‘uneducated’

She further hit back at the critics who keep calling her “uneducated” for not completing high school.

On online trolls, the actress said that every time she gets involved in politics, people point out that she did not attend school, was dropped out of middle school, and did not have a classic education. “So storytelling is where I get most of my education.”

As Lawrence recently produced the documentary titled “Zurawski v. Texas,” which chronicles the tale of proponents of abortion care who sued the state of Texas in 2023, she has been outspoken about her views on the critical subject.

While having a discussion about the movie, she told the Magazine, “women are dying” and she believes the documentary can “enlighten people's idea of what abortion is and why certain people need abortions— and why it's so important to keep lawmakers out of people's doctors' offices and families.”

