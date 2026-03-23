Was Jessi Pierce's husband Mike Hinrichs missing from last family outing? All we know after NHL reporter's tragic death
Jessi Pierce and her three children tragically lost their lives in a house fire in Minnesota on March 21, prompting shock and grief from family and friends.
NHL reporter Jessi Pierce lost her life in a tragic house fire in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, on March 21. She was only 37 years old.
The devastating fire also took the lives of her three young children: Hudson, aged 8, Cayden, aged 6, and Avery, aged 4, along with their pet dog.
As the details of this tragic event emerged, Jessi's family and friends expressed their shock and sorrow over the untimely loss of her and her family members.
Also Read: Where was Jessi Pierce's husband during deadly White Bear Lake fire? All we know about Mike Hinrichs
Jessi Pierce's family outing pictures create buzz
Meanwhile, images from their final family outing have come to light, although her husband, Mike Hinrichs, was notably absent from the photographs.
Jessi Pierce and her children had a delightful outing just one day before their tragic deaths.
On March 20, Jessi Pierce took her kids to the seasonal opening of Cup and Cone, a local ice cream stand located in White Bear Lake. She posted photos from their day on X (formerly known as Twitter) with the caption, "Bag(s) secured."
This turned out to be Jessi's last post before the heartbreaking passing of her and her children. In the pictures, the children can be seen joyfully enjoying sprinkle-covered ice cream and a sub sandwich.
Social media users ask ‘Where was the husband’
In the wake of the mother and her kids' untimely demise, social media users have been revisiting this post, with many retweeting it to share her final joyful moments. The post has so far garnered 7.4million views.
The X users noted that Mike Hinrichs, Jessie's husband, was not the part of the most recent family outing. However, HT.com cannot independently verify whether he joined the family outing or not.
Reacting to the post, one person wrote: “Why ,why and why ? It makes me sick o know this has happened. Where was the husband?”
“Why the husband is not there?” another commented.
According to a Daily Mail report, her husband Hinrichs was out for work when the incident took place.
What caused White Bear Lake Fire?
The charred remains of Jessi and her children were found within their home, and all were declared deceased at the location. Several neighbors reported seeing the flames engulf the property while the family remained inside. Authorities have not yet disclosed comprehensive details regarding the cause of the fire, and the investigation is ongoing.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More