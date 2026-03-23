Was Jessi Pierce's husband Mike Hinrichs missing from last family outing? All we know after NHL reporter's tragic death

NHL reporter Jessi Pierce lost her life in a tragic house fire in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, on March 21. She was only 37 years old. Jessi Pierce, 37, and her three kids were killed in a devastating fire, leaving family and friends in shock. (Jessi Pierce on Instagram)

The devastating fire also took the lives of her three young children: Hudson, aged 8, Cayden, aged 6, and Avery, aged 4, along with their pet dog.

As the details of this tragic event emerged, Jessi's family and friends expressed their shock and sorrow over the untimely loss of her and her family members.

Also Read: Where was Jessi Pierce's husband during deadly White Bear Lake fire? All we know about Mike Hinrichs

Jessi Pierce's family outing pictures create buzz Meanwhile, images from their final family outing have come to light, although her husband, Mike Hinrichs, was notably absent from the photographs.

Jessi Pierce and her children had a delightful outing just one day before their tragic deaths.

On March 20, Jessi Pierce took her kids to the seasonal opening of Cup and Cone, a local ice cream stand located in White Bear Lake. She posted photos from their day on X (formerly known as Twitter) with the caption, "Bag(s) secured."

This turned out to be Jessi's last post before the heartbreaking passing of her and her children. In the pictures, the children can be seen joyfully enjoying sprinkle-covered ice cream and a sub sandwich.

Social media users ask ‘Where was the husband’ In the wake of the mother and her kids' untimely demise, social media users have been revisiting this post, with many retweeting it to share her final joyful moments. The post has so far garnered 7.4million views.

The X users noted that Mike Hinrichs, Jessie's husband, was not the part of the most recent family outing. However, HT.com cannot independently verify whether he joined the family outing or not.

Reacting to the post, one person wrote: “Why ,why and why ? It makes me sick o know this has happened. Where was the husband?”

“Why the husband is not there?” another commented.

According to a Daily Mail report, her husband Hinrichs was out for work when the incident took place.