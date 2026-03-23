Jessi Pierce’s joyful Christmas family photos with husband Mike and their three kids surface; 'tragic'

A fire at the home of Minnesota Wild reporter Jessi Pierce led to her death as well as the deaths of her three young children. The incident happened early Saturday morning at their house in Minnesota's White Bear Lake. Jessi Pierce family photos. (Jessi Pierce on Instagram)

Jessi Pierce and her children were inside the house, and they were found dead at the scene by responding firefighters. Jessi's husband, Mike Pierce, was not at home when the fire broke out. Neighbors said that flames were tearing through the roof of the house even before the firefighters arrived. White Bear Lake Fire Department said that they found the house "fully involved" in fire when they arrived.

The deaths have turned the attention on Mike Pierce, who lost his wife and three kids in what appears to be an accident. Though, as of now, authorities in White Bear Lake have not identified a cause of the fire.

Jessi And Mike Pierce Christmas Celebration Though Jessi Pierce regularly posts on social media about her children, posts about her husband are rare. Michael Russo, Minnesota Wild reporter for The Athletic identified her husband as Mike Pierce in his tribute to Jessi Pierce. There are no other documented details about him in the public.

Also read: Inside Jessi Pierce's happy married life: A loving husband and 3 beautiful children

As far as Jessi Pierce's own social media is concerned, her husband last featured on a post dating back to Christmas in the year 2024. Jessi, Mike and their three children were seen in a family outing and were happy and joyous.

Here's the photo: