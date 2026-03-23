Jessi Pierce’s joyful Christmas family photos with husband Mike and their three kids surface; 'tragic'
Jessi Pierce last featured her husband in a Christmas 2024 post, showing their happy family outing with their three children.
A fire at the home of Minnesota Wild reporter Jessi Pierce led to her death as well as the deaths of her three young children. The incident happened early Saturday morning at their house in Minnesota's White Bear Lake.
Jessi Pierce and her children were inside the house, and they were found dead at the scene by responding firefighters. Jessi's husband, Mike Pierce, was not at home when the fire broke out. Neighbors said that flames were tearing through the roof of the house even before the firefighters arrived. White Bear Lake Fire Department said that they found the house "fully involved" in fire when they arrived.
The deaths have turned the attention on Mike Pierce, who lost his wife and three kids in what appears to be an accident. Though, as of now, authorities in White Bear Lake have not identified a cause of the fire.
Jessi And Mike Pierce Christmas Celebration
Though Jessi Pierce regularly posts on social media about her children, posts about her husband are rare. Michael Russo, Minnesota Wild reporter for The Athletic identified her husband as Mike Pierce in his tribute to Jessi Pierce. There are no other documented details about him in the public.
Also read: Inside Jessi Pierce's happy married life: A loving husband and 3 beautiful children
As far as Jessi Pierce's own social media is concerned, her husband last featured on a post dating back to Christmas in the year 2024. Jessi, Mike and their three children were seen in a family outing and were happy and joyous.
Here's the photo:
Jessi and Mike Pierce had three children: sons Hudson and Cayden, and daughter Avery. Fans are now commenting underneath her Instagram posts mourning their “tragic" death.
Also read: 'Grateful for husband...': Jessi Pierce's post for family resurfaces after death in White Bear Lake
What Well Wishers Said About Mike Pierce
Michael Russo of The Athletic, who was a fellow reporter for the Minnesota Wild with Jessi Pierce, identified himself as a friend of the family. Remembering Mike Pierce, he wrote: "My heart breaks for Mike for the loss of his wife and children and Jessi’s family, friends and colleagues for this unimaginable loss."
Regarding the children, he added: "More than anything, she absolutely loved Hudson, Cayden and Avery and was the greatest mother who did everything she could to bring joy to her sweetest kids.
"Even at Friday’s practice in her beloved Iowa State sweatshirt, she was so excited to take them to the seasonal opening of Cup and Cone in WBL. "
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More