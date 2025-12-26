Jill Biden accused of 'sidelining' husband Joe in Christmas family photo; 'can't even see him'

Christmas celebrations are in full swing across the world and former President Joe Biden, at 83, is not missing out either. Former President Joe Biden.(AP)

On Thursday, President Biden wished his followers a Merry Christmas with a photo of the Biden family. Despite the former President's health issues, including his recent prostate cancer diagnosis, the Democrat seemed to be in festive spirits.

However, one little detail in the photo caught the eyes of social media users and led to many reactions. Joe Biden was nearly invisible in the photo, with just his face seen in front of his wife, Dr Jill Biden. The photo also featured Biden's children, Hunter and Ashley, and his grandchildren. The family posed in front of a Christmas tree at what appears to be their residence.

'Wishing you a peaceful and joyful Christmas Eve filled with love,' Joe Biden wrote in the caption, sharing the photo.

Users Notice Biden Has Been 'Sidelined'

Social media users were quick to note that Joe Biden was sidelined to the background, behind his wife Joe Biden, with his face barely visible from behind in the family photo. Many found it unusual and speculated that Biden had been "snubbed" by his family.

“I think it’s disrespectful to put the eldest family member in the back of a photo taken for the former president’s social media,” one user wrote.

“Joe doesn't even know what day of the week it is let alone that its christmas,” wrote another.

“What a shameful example set by that previous illegitimate presidential family. The former first family were an utter embarrassment to the nation. A truly deplorable and phony first family from a tainted presidency,” added one.

“They’re already leaving Joe out of the family picture and he ain’t even dead yet. Bless,” said one.

“Kinda looks like the family is pushing him out too. A sad ending to a long career,” noted one.

Joe Biden's last public appearance was at the funeral of former Republican Vice President, Dick Cheney, earlier in November.