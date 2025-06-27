Jim Ryan resigns: Here's what led to UVA president's decision - timeline of events

University of Virginia President James E. Ryan has informed the school’s governing board of his decision to resign amid pressure from the Trump administration, which is urging his departure as part of efforts to resolve a Justice Department investigation into the university’s diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, sources revealed to The New York Times. University of Virginia President James E. Ryan resigns under pressure from the Trump administration amid a Justice Department investigation into diversity programs.(@presjimryan/X)

Ryan is the ninth president of the University of Virginia and was celebrated as someone who increased the number of first-generation students and led more children towards community service.

Timeline of the UVA president's resignation

On Thursday evening, according to the NYT, the Justice Department demanded Ryan's resignation as their condition to settle a civil rights investigation into the school's efforts related to diversity.

On the same day, in a letter sent to the board that oversees the university, Ryan stated that he has decided to step down from his position at the end of the next academic year. However, with mounting pressure and "given the circumstances and today’s conversations,” he had decided “with deep sadness” to resign.

The board has accepted his resignation, as revealed by sources to the NYT. It is unclear by when he will leave his post but according to his letter to the board, it will be “no later than August 15, 2025.”

Ten days ago, the Justice Department issued a firm warning to the University of Virginia’s governing board, urging swift action in response to mounting concerns. Federal officials cited multiple complaints alleging race-based treatment on campus and stated that the use of race in admissions and student benefits was a “widespread practice throughout every component and facet of the institution”.

The letter dated June 17 said, “Time is running short, and the department’s patience is wearing thin.”