Joe Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer: Explained in 10 points

The office of former United States President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he has been diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer. The big announcement on Biden’s health came after the 82-year-old was examined last week after he experienced increasing urinary symptoms, according to the statement. Joe Biden's cancer has reached his bones, said his office. (File/AFP)

The cancer cells have spread to his bones, and Biden and his family are reviewing treatment options with doctors, said the statement.

Also read: Joe Biden prostate cancer diagnosis: What a Gleason score of 9 means?

Here’s what you need to know about Joe Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis-